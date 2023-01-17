Dream Interpretation: 5 Most Common Dreams And What They Mean

DREAMS ARE your subconscious thoughts. We all sometimes wake up to a strange dream which bothers us. However, we do not remember every detail of our dreams, but we may remember some details of them and try to find meanings to them. An average person spends a total of about two hours dreaming each night. In his Jungian dream theory, Carl Jung proposed the idea that dreams reveal important information and forms an essential part of the development of an individual's personality.

According to Frontiers in Human Neurosciences, dreams are essentially a collection of memories throughout the day or recent days. Dreams have a deeper meaning than just a collection of memories floating through the mind while you're sleeping. Read below the compiled list of the most common dreams and what they mean.

1. Falling

According to a survey conducted by Mattress and Sleep product company of America in 2022, falling is one of the most common recurring dream people have. Falling is one of the most common recurring nightmares for men and the second most common for women. The dreams of falling are generally caused by let-downs and disappointments, for the things we usually have high hopes for. According to Lauri Quinn Loewenberg, a certified dream analyst and member of the International Association for the Study of Dreams (IASD) based in Apollo Beach, "It can also happen when we feel we have no support, either financial or emotional." Moreover, falling can also symbolize giving in to sexual temptations.

2. Being Chased

An individual being chased is the second most common recurring dream for women as per an Amerisleep survey from 2022. According to Loewenberg, a behaviour of avoidance contributes to this dream. “Running from something or someone in a dream happens when we don’t handle something right away,” she says. “People who tend to avoid confrontation at all costs have this dream a lot.” It may also be caused by procrastination, Loewenberg continues.

3. Losing Teeth

Being the most common type of dream, according to a 2018 study, it can be a sign of actual dental irritation which can lead you to lose your tooth. Any dream involving the parts of the mouth can be connected to communication issues in real life as per Loewenberg. “Teeth are meant to remain fixed in our mouth, so when they fall out in a dream, it is most often the side effect of loose speech in real life: allowing something out of our mouth that should have stayed put" advocates Loewenberg.

4. Cheating

Another common dream one sees is cheating. According to Amerisleep survey, approximately 23% of U.S adults have dreamed about cheating. Loewenberg says that it is the most asked dream interpretation and can be an indication of trust issues in your relationships that need to be worked upon.

“It’s not an indication your partner is cheating on you,” she says. “However, it does mean you are feeling there is some sort of third wheel in the relationship.” This could mean that your partner is giving too much time and attention to something that isn’t you (it doesn’t have to be another person), leaving you feeling left out.

5. Naked In Public

Around 12% of dreams revolve around being naked somewhere, according to Amerisleep’s 2020 survey. This dream revolves around something in your daily life that has left you with feelings of embarrassment or vulnerability.