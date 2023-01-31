Dream Interpretation: Here's What Teeth Falling In Dreams Mean

Have you ever had a dream of your teeth falling out? Dreams are usually the subconscious thoughts of an individual. The dream of falling teeth is one of the most common dream types that people experience. Dreams make people wonder what' there deeper meaning that the subconscious mind is trying to tell us. Let us explore the probable reasons why one dream about falling teeth.

Research exploring common dreams advocates that 39 per cent of the population has experienced dreams about their teeth falling out, rotting, or breaking, at least one time in their lives. Recurrent teeth dreams are reported by 16.2 per cent of sleepers, and 8.2 per cent report having teeth dreams regularly.

Dream of falling teeth may naturally raise concerns about your health, well-being or sleep quality. Rozen and Soffer-Dubek from the Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Israel, conducted a research study to better understand the potential relationship between teeth dreams, psychological distress, dental irritation, and sleep quality. The study found that teeth dreams correlated to teeth tension, but they did not correlate to teeth grinding.

The researchers suggest that many people may not be aware that they grind their teeth during sleep, but they would still be aware of the tender feeling when they awake. Interestingly, teeth dreams were not related to any problems with sleep or mental health. The study also did not find any correlation between teeth tension and other types of dreams.

Another interpretation of falling teeth in dreams can be associated with loss and important life changes. The dream could signify that you're dealing with some kind of loss in your life. It can also mean that you may not be satisfied with the options for a decision you have to make in life. A common interpretation is the fear of ageing, becoming less efficient or productive at work, or lacking assertiveness.

Furthermore, according to psychologist Sigmund Freud, the dream of falling teeth can represent sexual repression. Teeth falling out in a dream is considered a symbol of castration and fear regarding the male genitalia. Moreover, it could also be associated with feelings of anxiety about sexual interaction with a partner.

(Disclaimer: This article is based on a belief and Jagran English does not vouch for the authenticity of this article.)