Dream Interpretation: Today, in this dream-meaning series, we will tell you what it hints at if you dream about a loved one.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Have you ever had a dream in which you were spending some quality time with your loved one? Well, we know, those kinds of vision are the best, and we all wish that particular dream just never ends.

Dreams are the vision of our subconscious mind and every dream has a meaning, according to the dream interpretations. And, today, in this dream-meaning series, we will tell you what it hints at if you dream about a loved one.

Well, there could be many possible situations of dreaming about a loved one. From spending quality time with them to fighting with your loved one in your dream, let's get to know what it hints at:

*If you had a dream in which you were spending some quality time with your loved one and were hanging out with them. This could hint that you are missing them and you are seeking their time and attention, and thus this is the reason why you are dreaming about it.

* This could also mean that you've been through a separation in the recent past in real life and that is why you are dreaming about your loved ones as you don't want to lose them.

* According to dream interpretation, dreaming about loved ones means that you think a lot about them, and that is the one thing that keeps running in your head. Hence, it is normal to dream about your loved one.

P.S.: If you are missing your loved one then there is no harm in dropping a text to them, so go ahead and tell them how special they are to you.

(Disclaimer: This article is based on a belief and Jagran English does not vouch for the authenticity of this article.)

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma