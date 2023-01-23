Dream Interpretation: Dreaming Of Your Ex? Here's What It Means

DREAMS ARE mysterious, but trying to understand them can be quite complicating and baffling. Dreams are the vision of the subconscious mind and every dream certainly has a meaning, as per the dream interpretation experts. Have you ever had a dream about your ex, the good times you both spent together? If yes, then let's get you around the reasons why you probably are having such dreams about your ex.

1. The Dream May Actually Be About You, Not Your Ex

Your dream is an art piece of your emotions and represents all parts of your personality. A dream can help us process emotions by encoding and constructing memories of them. All that we see and experience in our dreams might not always be real, however, the emotions and feeling attached to the experiences can be. The research by the Sleep and Neuroimaging Lab at UC Berkley discovered that if you're dreaming about your ex, even if they were abusive, ask yourself, "what's the first thing that comes to mind when you think about them? Even though it may be negative, often it's those qualities and what they symbolize that are pointing to things about yourself."

2. Unresolved Feelings About Your Ex

Another interpretation of seeing your ex in your dreams can be that you're not quite over them. It may be one reason that you may still have some unresolved feelings for them even after the breakup. These feelings do not necessarily have to be romantic, they can be feelings of anger, jealousy, sadness, etc.

3. Similar Relationship Concerns

This type of dream may mean that you need a proper closure with an ex. Studies show that elements of a relationship can manifest in dreams. For example: If you have been cheated on in your relationship, you are more likely to dream about infidelity.

4. Recently Seeing Your Ex

In the world of social media, we nowadays are still connected to our ex's even after the breakup through numerous social media platforms. Therefore, while scrolling through social media, you can see them, and maybe their appearance can trigger something of the past relationship in your dreams. Research shows that dreams most frequently incorporate events one or seven days after the event experience.

5. Your Ex Can Symbolise Something Else

Dreaming about an ex might not be all about them, instead, they can represent something else in your life. According to Sleep Foundation, recognizing the emotional state or feelings in the dream is the key to interpreting and understanding the dream's meaning.

If you are eager to know the meaning of the dream about an ex, try and consider how you feel about them right now and what memories you associate with them. For example, if your ex brings feelings of stress or frustration, consider what in your current life is causing those same emotions.

(Disclaimer: This article is based on a belief and Jagran English does not vouch for the authenticity of this article.)