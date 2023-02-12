Dream Interpretation: Dreaming Of Being Chased? Here's What It Means

Have you ever seen a dream where you are being chased by someone? Being chased is one of the most common dream themes that people across the world experience. But, what do dreams about being chased mean? Read below some probable reasons behind such kind of dream.

We are always curious to know about our dreams, where they come from, and what role they have in our lives. There are a number of theories on this topic. Most of us would consider being chased a stressful event and it’s one of the most common themes of dreams. It’s an even more common theme of childhood nightmares than those of adults.

In a 2003 study of 29 people who kept a journal about their day and their dreams, 65 percent of what happened in the dreams was influenced by what happened during the participants’ waking hours. According to Healthline, dreams are creative, yet illogical, performances that our brains conjure up when we’re sleeping. We can dream at any time, but most dreams occur during rapid eye movement (REM) sleep. Sometimes you remember dreams quite vividly. If you wake up amid a nightmare where you’re being chased, chances are it may stick with you.

Richard Nicoletti, a psychotherapist trained at the Jung Institute in Boston states that Dreaming about being chased generally means that you are "being told by your unconsciousness that you're avoiding an issue or a person. In such dreams, context is important, including identifying the chaser, whether a male, female, animal, or an unknown being in the darkness.

Dreams about being chased can significantly mean that you may be running from your emotions. You may be avoiding something painful, annoying, or fearful in your life. According to Dreams UK, if you're being chased by a stranger, this can indicate that you are anxious, but are not consciously sure of the source. Dreams of being chased by a stranger, therefore, require the dreamer to examine their behavior for avoidance.

Being chased by a friend or loved ones may represent you. Reflect on their strongest traits and whether they represent something about you or your situation that you’re worried about. Whereas, being chased by an animal can represent your ability how you deal with your problems.

