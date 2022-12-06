Dr BR Ambedkar Death Anniversary: 10 Interesting Facts About The Constitution Maker That You Must Know

DR BR AMBEDKAR was one of the most prominent leaders in Indian history. Known as the Indian jurist, economist, political leader and social reformer, Dr BR Ambedkar was one of the leaders who are responsible for the making of the Indian Constitution. He not only formulated the Constitution but also fought against societal issues such as untouchability, discrimination, Dalit rights and other socially backward classes. Dr Ambedkar was appointed as the first Law Minister of India in the Cabinet of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

He was born on 14 April 1891 and was also known as 'Babasaheb' popularly. He was one of the fourteen children of his parents but changes his surname from 'Sakpkal' to 'Ambedkar' to avoid discrimination. India observes the death anniversary or the 'Mahaparinirvan Diwas' annually on December 06 to remember one of the finest leaders of independent India and his contributions towards the betterment of the society.

On his death anniversary, we bring you some lesser-known facts about the architect of the Constitution.

1. The original name of Babasaheb Ambedkar was Ambawadekar, which was changed to 'Ambedkar' by one of his teachers in his school.

2. He was one of the greatest scholars, lawyers and freedom fighters along with hundreds of thousands of Mahars an untouchable caste, who converted to Buddhism and changed the face of Buddhism in India.

3. Ambedkar experienced caste discrimination right from childhood. After he retired from the Indian Army, Bhimrao's father settled in Satara in Maharashtra.

4. Despite all the hardships of life, Bhimrao continued his studies and passed his Matriculation examination from Bombay University with flying colours in 1908.

5. BR Ambedkar is known as the 'Father of the Indian Constitution and also the chairman of the drafting committee which was tasked with framing a constitution for the governance of the newly independent India.

6. After returning to India during the independence movement, in 1936, Ambedkar wrote his magnum opus ‘Annihilation of Caste’, a fiery critique of the caste system.

7. In 1990, the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, was posthumously conferred on Ambedkar.

8. Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar was the first Indian to get a Doctorate (PhD) degree in Economics from abroad.

9. "Mahant Veer Chandramani", a great Buddhist monk who initiated Babasaheb to Buddhism, called him "the modern Buddha of this age".

10. Across the world, the highest number of songs and books written in the name of the leader is Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.