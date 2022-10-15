Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Birth Anniversary: Top 10 Inspiring Books Written By The 'Missile Man Of India'

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, the Missile Man of India, is one of the most beloved and celebrated presidents of India. He served as the 11th president of India from 2002 to 2007. He also played a crucial role in India's Pokhran-II nuclear tests in 1998. Popularly referred to as the 'People's President', APJ Abdul Kalam passed away at the age of 83 in 2015 while delivering a lecture at IIM Shilong.

Apart from his contribution to the development of ballistic missiles and launch vehicle technology, he wrote many books as well. Take a look at the list of 25 books written by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

1. India 2020: A Vision for the New Millennium

India 2020: A Vision for the New Millennium was written by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam along with YS Rajan in 1998. The book talks about APJ Abdul Kalam's ideas for the future of India.

2. Wings Of Fire

Published in 1999, Wings Of Fire is an autobiography of APJ Abdul Kalam written by him and Arun Tiwari.

3. Ignited Minds: Unleashing the Power Within India

Ignited Minds: Unleashing the Power Within India, published in 2002, is a step forward to India 2020.

4. The Luminous Sparks: A Biography in Verse and Colours

The Luminous Sparks: A Biography in Verse and Colours was published in 2004. According to the description, it is a book of poems and biographical notes accompanied by matching and thought-provoking visuals, created by well-known painters, to nurture and bring out all that is kind, gentle and sincere in human nature.

5. Guiding Souls: Dialogues on the Purpose of Life

Published in 2005, Guiding Souls: Dialogues on the Purpose of Life talks about inspiring stories and valuable insights into the challenges of life faced by strangers.

6. Mission of India: A Vision of Indian Youth

Published in 2005, Mission of India: A Vision of Indian Youth has been written by Kalam with an intention of challenging the youth of India.

7. Inspiring Thoughts: Quotation Series

Published in 2007, Inspiring Thoughts: Quotation Series consists of the quotations from sayings and writing of APJ Abdul Kalam.

8. You Are Born to Blossom: Take My Journey Beyond

Published in 2011 and written by Kalam and Arun Tiwari, You Are Born to Blossom: Take My Journey Beyond talks about aspects of life including spirituality, education, etc.

9. The Scientific India: A Twenty-First Century Guide to the World around Us

The Scientific India: A Twenty-First Century Guide to the World around Us was published in 2011 and co-written by YS Rajan.

10. Failure to Success: Legendry Lives

Failure to Success: Legendary Lives was published in 2011 as well and co-written by Arun Tiwari.