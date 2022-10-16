Diwali 20222: Know Do's And Don'ts Of This Festival

THE beautiful festival of Diwali is almost here. From preparing sweets to buying home decor, the vibrant vibe is all in the air.

During the festival, Hindus decorate their homes with beautiful lights and showpieces. According to beliefs Goddess Lakshmi, the Goddess of wealth is worshipped on this day.

However, there are many legends about why the festival is celebrated across the country. As per Hindu mythology, Lord Ram, the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu returned to Ayodhya along with brother Laxman and wife Sita, after killing the demon king Ravana and completing 14 years of exile. Thus, on the occasion of Diwali, people light lamps and decorate their homes to celebrate the return of Lord Rama.

Also, on this day Goddess Lakshmi chose Lord Vishnu as her husband and married him. It is believed that Goddess Lakshmi visits the house of devotees and blesses them with wealth and prosperity

Let's take a look:

Do's For Diwali Puja:

- Place idols of Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Vishnu, and Lord Ganesha at a clean place.

- You should always perform the puja facing the north.

- The main diya must be filled with ghee. All the dias should be in count of 11, 21, 513.

- You should make a peaceful environment at your home.

- Keep the place clean as Goddess resides in the place where righteousness, truth, and compassion prevail.

- Never taste prasad before puja.

- Perform aarti with all the family members.

Don'ts For Diwali Puja

- Do not gift leather items, cutlery, or crackers to your friends or relatives. If you are planning to gift it, do not forget to gift sweets along with these.

- Avoid drinking or eating non-vegetarian food at the festival.

- Do not forget to light dias in puja areas before going to sleep.

- Do not leave children alone with crackers.

- Do not carry any fireworks in your pocket.

- Do not wear synthetic clothes while lighting crackers as can catch fire easily.

- Do not burn crackers if you have pets at your home