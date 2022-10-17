Diwali 2022: Why Is The Festival Popularly Called The 'Festival Of Lights' | Read

DIWALI is the most awaited and popular Hindu festival celebrated across the country. Diwali this year falls on October 24 and the preparations for the festival are in full swing. Diwali is also popularly known as the 'Festival of Lights' witnessing grand decorations with diyas, lights and other decoration items on the day.

People across different parts of the country celebrate the festival of lights with great fervor and joy. Rituals of Diwali include performing Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh's puja, cleaning the house before the festival, decorating houses, lighting diyas etc. However, lighting diyas is one of the most essential rituals to be performed on Diwali which is why it is known as the festival of light. Read below some facts about Diwali and why is also known as the ' Festival of Lights.

Diwali 2022: Significance of Diwali

According to the beliefs, Diwali is celebrated to mark the return of Lord Ram along with his wife Sita and brother Laxman to Ayodhya after 14 years of long exile. His return to Ayodhya also marks the defeat of the demon Ravana, the king of Lanka. On this festival, people light numerous diyas in their houses to celebrate Lord Rama's return and victory over the demon Ravana.

Diwali 2022: Festival of Lights

Deepawali is also known as the festival of lights. It is believed that when Lord Rama, his brother Laxman and his wife Sita returned from 14 years of exile, it was Kartik Amavasya, also known as the dark moon night. The return of beloved Lord Rama filled the people of Ayodhya will immense joy and happiness. To mark the day and make it special for Lord Rama, people lighted the whole kingdom of Ayodhya with diyas and lights. They decorated every house with beautiful lights and illuminated diyas to spread light, positivity and happiness. Since then, people across the country celebrate the auspicious festival of Diwali with the lighting of diyas and decorating their houses. The day signifies the victory of light over darkness.

This year, the festivities of Diwali will begin on October 23 marking Dhanteras and will culminate with Bhai Dooj on October 26, 2022.