Diwali 2022: 5 Tips To Decorate Your Balcony With Easy DIY Tricks

DIWALI, also known as the Festival of Lights, is the most popular Hindu festival in the country. Deepawali will be celebrated on October 24 this year with great fervour and joy. Diwali preparations have begun with the cleaning of houses, buying sweets, decorating houses, purchasing new things etc. Decorating homes is one of the attractions of the Diwali festival and increases the beauty of the day too.

On this occasion, people decorate every corner of their homes with numerous decorative items such as lights, flowers, plants, diyas and many more. The balcony being the outdoor space of your home also requires some innovative decorations to enhance the look of your house during this festive season. Look below for some unique DIY easy tricks to decorate your balcony for this Diwali.

1. Fairy Lights

Fairy lights add beauty and light to the space they are put in. If your balcony is full of green plants, then using fairy lights for decorations will illuminate your balcony space. Fairy lights are extremely flexible and are operated by a battery. You can easily wrap them around the pots and leaves of the plants and beautify your balcony for Diwali. You can also place the fairy lights horizontally from one corner to another over your balcony.

2. Minimalistic Decor

A balcony is a compact sitting area, you can add on some small house plants and vases with flowers in them to give a minimalistic touch to your balconies. You can also decorate the flower vases with small LED lights over them which will provide a beautiful scene at the night.

3. Walls

You can also decorate the walls of your balcony creatively. YOu can decorate the walls of your balcony with lanterns, dream catchers, wall hangings and fairy lights. You can make a design using fairy lights to give it an innovative touch.

4. Artificial Flowers

Artificial flowers are a great option for decorating a balcony. You can use them to decorate the table on your balcony. You can arrange and hang them on the walls of your balcony. The decoration with artificial flowers works best with some fake creepers over it.

5. Cosy Space

You can use a canopy net and use one side of the balcony to create a cosy seating area. Use colourful cushions, light candles and decorate the sitting area with lights.