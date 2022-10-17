Diwali 2022: Real Or Fake Mithai? Easy Ways To Know If Sweets You Are Buying Are Pure

DIWALI festival is almost around the corner. It is one of the most awaited and favorite festivals of Hindus and is celebrated with great enthusiasm. The true essence of festivals is sweets, you can't celebrate any festival without sharing delicious sweets and cherishing the joy with family and friends. Diwali this year will be celebrated on October 24 with five days festivities beginning from October 23, 2022.

Sweets are made up of numerous ingredients which add taste and flavors to them. However, nowadays, many people include unpure ingredients in sweets which makes them quite unhealthy to consume. So, this festive season before buying any sweets for your loved ones, check the purity and quality of those sweets with these simple and quick tips. Read below.

1. Prior to buying any sweets, always taste or smell them. If they give out a usual taste or smell then avoid buying them as they may be decayed.

2. Almost every sweet consists of khoya as its main ingredient, so before buying any such sweets, make sure to rub a little khoya on your thumbnails to check its purity. If the khoya would be pure, you can smell the aroma of ghee from it.

3. For checking the purity of mawa in the sweets, add some sugar to mawa and heat it. If water drains out from it, it means it's fake and not pure.

4. Numerous sweets have silver layering over them which makes them look appealing. To check the silver layer, touch it with your finger, it feels harsh and comes instantly on your finger, and it may be fake.

5. Before buying, check if the sweets have detergent. Dissolve it in water and shake vigorously, if it forms a lather, then it might be adulterated (poorer in quality by adding another substance).

6. If you like to make sweets at home, be aware while buying the ingredients needed from the market. The ingredients such as khoya, milk, ghee or paneer have higher chances of adulteration. For milk, take some milk on a spoon and leave it on a diagonal plate, it flows from the plate leaving a white trail behind, it is pure, if no trails are found, it may be adulterated.

7. For testing ghee, put it inside the fridge for some time. After some time take it out, if you observe two layers formed on the ghee, it means it is pure.

8. For checking the hygiene standards of sweets, check the packaging date and other details on the package.