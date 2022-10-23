Diwali 2022: 5 Outfit Ideas To Glam Up Your Style Game This Festive Season

WITH Diwali festive spirit in the atmosphere, huge preparations are being organized to celebrate the most revered festival of India. Diwali is a festival which signifies the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness. Also known as 'Deepawali' or 'Festival of Lights, Diwali will be celebrated with huge pomp and fervor on October 24 this year in the country. On this auspicious day, Lord Rama returned to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile with his wife Sita and brother Laxman.

Diwali holds the spirit of positivity, light and knowledge. People across the nations celebrate the festival by cleaning and decorating their houses, sharing sweets and snacks, playing games, exchanging heartwarming gifts and getting together with family and friends. Performing Lakshmi and Ganesh puja on the day of Diwali is an important ritual and is considered highly auspicious. If you're still confused about what to wear on Diwali while performing Puja, we are here to help you. Look below for some outfit ideas to glam up this festive season.

1. Anarkali Suits

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

One of the most styled and chic is the Anarkali suit, which can be worn in any season with hurdles. Anarkali suits regardless of how it looks, the fabric is still breathable and airy. Therefore, wearing it while Diwali Puja will make you look extravagantly beautiful and easy to carry.

2. Silk Saree

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

A timeless silk saree deserves a special place in every women's wardrobe. Sarees especially silk sarees, are the best options for Diwali outfits. They provide a chic and traditional look without much effort. You can pair your silk saree with minimal makeup and some jewellery.

3. Lehenga

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Lehengas are a perfect inspiration for Diwali as they always look stunning and never go out of fashion. It is an outfit that always tempts one to start the show.

4. Embellished Gown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

Embellished gowns are lovely outfit items as they are heavily embroidered and appropriate for the Diwali festival. Gowns help women to unleash their inner ethnic diva. You can style an embellished gown with a simple hairstyle and a choker necklace or maang-tika.

5. Sharara Outfit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Shararas are lovely outfits with heavy embroidery. It is a three-piece outfit which is made up of a long or short top, sharara pants and a conventional dupatta.