Diwali 2022: Important Customs And Traditions You Must Know

WITH the festivities approaching, the country is all decked up to celebrate the five-day festivities of Diwali. Diwali, the biggest and most awaited festival in India is celebrated with great pomp and enthusiasm. The festival of Diwali will be celebrated on October 24 this year.

The festival of Diwali holds special significance as is it believed that Lord Rama with his wife and brother Laxman returned to Ayodhya after 14 years of long exile. It is celebrated as a festival which symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. Numerous rituals and traditions are followed during the festival that one should be aware of. Read below.

1. Cleaning House

On the auspicious day of Diwali, it is believed that Goddess Lakshmi comes into the house and brings health, wealth, good luck and prosperity along with her. Therefore, to welcome her, people clean their homes before the festival.

2. Decorations

Diwali is a festival of lights and decorations. Beautiful decorations using diyas, fairy lights, lamps, torans, wall hangings etc are used to decorate homes. The mesmerizing decorations are a great view for the eyes of this festival.

3. Exchanging Gifts

The tradition of gifting family and loved ones is one of the most prominent ones followed during the festival. Sweets, flowers, food baskets and many other gift hampers are exchanged as gifts between people as a token of love and happiness. The festival brings people together for grand celebrations.

4. Lakshmi Puja

The most important tradition carried out on Diwali is Lakshmi Puja and Ganesh Puja. In the evening on the day of Diwali, devotees worship Lord Ganesh and Goddess Lakshmi to seek blessings and remove evils from life.

5. Making Sweets

Sweets play a major role in celebrating festivals in every house. From Kaju Katli, laddoos, and chakli, sweets are the most favored and enjoyed delicacies of this festival.

6. Rangoli

Numerous designs of Rangoli are made in houses and workplaces to add vibrant colors and beautify the places. Rangoli is considered to be very auspicious and prosperous.