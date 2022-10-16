Diwali 2022: How Many Diyas Are Used On Festival Of Lights, Know Their Significance

THE AUSPICIOUS festival of Diwali is near and people have already started preparing for the festival with excitement and enthusiasm. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on October 24. Also known as Deepavali, Diwali is called the festival of lights and celebrates the victory of good over evil.

Diwali is celebrated to mark the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya with Goddess Sita and his brother Laxman. People decorate their homes with beautiful diyas. But do you know that there is a significance to each diya, and as per the beliefs, a total of 13 diyas are lit at different places.

Diwali 2022: Significance of 13 Diyas

1. 13 used diyas are lit on Dhanteras and are kept facing south near garbage outside the house to ward off death. It is believed that the first diya protects the family from unexpected death.

2. On Diwali night, the second diya should be lit with ghee and kept in front of the mandir. This brings good luck to the home.

3. Lit the third diya in front of Goddess Lakshmi and seek blessing for prosperity and good fortune.

4. Place the fourth diya in front of Tulsi to bring peace and happiness.

5. Place the fifth diya outside the main entrance of the house to bring joy, love and good luck.

6. Place the sixth diya under a peepal tree to get relief from the financial crisis and health woes. Diya should be lit with mustard oil.

7. Place the seventh diya in any temple in the vicinity of your house.

8. Lit the eighth diya near the garbage.

9. Lit the ninth diya outside your washroom and it helps to maintain the flow of positive energy.

10. Place the tenth diya at the roof coping to seek protection.

11. Place the eleventh diya at the window.

12. Lit the twelfth diya on the roof and it signifies the spirit of the festival.

13. Lit the thirteenth diya at the intersection of your house.

Diwali is celebrated because Lord Rama defeated Lankapati Ravana on Vijayadashami day and returned to Ayodhya with his wife Devi Sita and brother Lakshmana on this day.