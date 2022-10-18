Diwali 2022: Here's Why Jimikand Is A Must-Cook Dish In Every Household On This Auspicious Day

DIWALI is a festival of lights and symbolizes the spiritual victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance. It is one the biggest festival in India and the most important holiday of the year. Also known as Deepawali or the festival of lights, it is one of the major and most celebrated in the country.

From cleaning and decorating houses, performing Lakshmi puja, and sharing gifts and sweets, Diwali is celebrated with great fervour and joy. Many dishes are prepared on the day of Diwali, however, suran ki sabzi is the most cooked dish in houses during the festival.

According to the beliefs, suran or Jimikand sabzi is made in every household of Banaras on Diwali. It is a vegetable which grows under the soil. While removing from the ground, some of its parts remain in the ground due to which sun becomes ready again till next Diwali. The vegetable is prepared on Diwali as it is believed that it brings good luck and prosperity and is also known as elephant foot yam.

Health Benefits Of Jimikand

1. It is rich in antioxidants, and beta-carotene which increases the immunity of the body.

2. Enriched with vitamins, minerals, calories, fats, carbs, protein, potassium and soluble fibre, it is highly beneficial for health.

3. It works as an excellent agent to bring down inflammation within the body. The anti-inflammatory properties of this vegetable prevent clogs in arteries and reduce high blood pressure.

4. Elephant foot yam or Jimikand has anti-bacterial components which fight infections and clean toxins and other pathogens.

5. It also helps in regulating cholesterol levels of the body due to the presence of Omega-3 fatty acids.