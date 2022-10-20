Diwali 2022: Here's How You Can Keep Yourself Healthy And Safe During The Festive Season

DIWALI is just around the corner and preparations are in full swing. It is a festive season which is the most awaited and celebrated by the people of India. On this day, people worship Lord Ganesh and Goddess Lakshmi to seek their blessings. Also known as Deepawali or Festival of Lights, Diwali is celebrated with great pomp and joy throughout the country. The festivities of Diwali this year will begin on October 22 with Dhanteras and culminate on October 26 with Bhai Dooj.

Festivities make you skip your workout sessions, however, it is equally important to maintain your health and celebrate the festival of Diwali safely. Look below for tips to celebrate a healthy and safe Diwali.

1. Avoid Crackers

Say no to firecrackers as they release harmful smoke into the air which makes it difficult to breathe and causes many respiratory diseases. Post-Diwali the Air Quality Index (AQI) gets worse. The levels of air become harmful and injurious to health. Therefore, avoid burning crackers and enjoy the festival with a get-together with your family and friends.

2. Take Care of Pets

Crackers are harmful to pets. If you have a pet at your home or within your house area, be careful and try to protect them from hazardous crackers. Keep your pets inside the home and safe. When crackers are burnt, they release gases in the atmosphere which are toxic to health such as nitrogen and sulphur dioxide. crackers can also cause injuries to pets and other animals.

3. Balance Your Meal

Festivities bring with them enjoying sweets and delicious dishes which can affect our healthy lifestyle and health. Balance your meals by avoiding calories, low fat and sugar ingredients and keep a check on your calorie intake. You can also find substitutes for snacks and sweets.

4. Use Air-Purifier

The air quality during Diwali gets affected immensely. To protect yourself from inhaling injurious air, using air purifiers can clean the air indoors, especially during the festive season.

5. Cotton clothes

After performing Diwali Puja, it is better to change your clothes and wear cotton clothes which are not very loose. Avoid wearing synthetic or silk fabric clothes as they can catch fire easily.