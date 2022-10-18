Diwali 2022: Here's How To Keep Control Over Diabetes While Being Tempted By Delicious Mithaai

THE celebrations of any festival are incomplete without the flavor of sweets. Amid the festive season, the urge for taking care of your health grows more. It becomes of utmost importance for diabetic patients to focus on their sweet intakes during the festivals. This year Diwali celebrations will begin on October 23 with Dhantrayodashi and culminate on October 26 with the celebrations of Bhai Dooj.

According to a BeatO study, the festivals impact an individual's blood-glucose levels, especially during Diwali. People with levels about 250 mg/dL (milligrams per deciliter) recorded an almost 15 per cent rise while those with blood-glucose levels above 300 mg/dL had an 18 per cent increase. This trend continues even after some days of Diwali. The celebration of festivals means feasting, fasting, busy schedules, travelling, and getting to gather but health is an important consideration which cannot be overlooked. Keeping a balance between celebration and health is a tightrope walk but not impossible. We just need to be mindful of what we eat and when we eat, said Dr Alka Jha, Sr. Consultant, Fortis C-DOC.

Read below some effective tips suggested by Dr Alka Jha, Sr. Consultant, Fortis C-DOC to control diabetes in this festive season.

1. Avoid missing meals, medicine, and insulin. Missing meals or large gaps between meals can lead to unnecessary binge eating.

2. Knowing about low GI food is a good way. There are plenty of such foods available which can keep your blood sugar in check, but you cannot take them in abundance. This can increase the glycemic load of your meal. So always mind the portion size. Total calories (for a day) should not go high. Keep it light, adding salad before each meal is a good option for sugar control.

3. Avoid caloric-rich fried food, salted fried snacks, and fruit juice, instead, you can include healthy fat to lower the glycemic load of that meal. For example, buttermilk, yoghurt, chhach, lassi, and raita. Go for fruit charts, vegetable smoothies, and homemade soup.

4. In place of deep-fried food items, you can opt for grilled, baked or steamed food items. Opt for food items made up of complex carbohydrates. Use of buckwheat, oats items, roasted makhana, nuts and seeds are good options.

5. Homemade milk-based sweets using natural flavoring agents like dates, resins, cinnamon, nutmeg and fresh fruits can be taken in moderation keeping a check on total daily calorie needs.

6. Increase the monitoring of your blood glucose because we know this is the time it may go high. Do the required modification in your medicine or insulin and take your doctor's advice. Don’t wait for festivals to get over.