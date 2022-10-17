Diwali 2022: Here's How The Biggest Hindu Festival Is Celebrated Across India

WITH the upcoming festivities, Diwali preparations have already begun in the country. This year, the festivities of Diwali will begin on October 23rd with Dhanteras, October 24th as Choti Diwali coinciding with Diwali, October 25th as Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj on October 26th. Diwali is popularly known as the 'Festival of lights' and celebrates the victory of good over evil.

The Diwali festival marks the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya With Goddess Sita and brother Laxman after fourteen years of exile. The day of Diwali is celebrated across the country in different and innovative ways. Read below at how different states and cities of India celebrate the festival of lights.

1. Varanasi

The city of Varanasi celebrates Dev Deepawali which marks the victory of Lord Shiva over the demon Trispurasur. On this day, devotees in huge numbers take a sacred dip in the holy river Ganges. They pray to Goddess Ganga and offer flowers and light diyas in the evening. The ghat is a treat to the eyes which is beautifully decorated with rangolis and lighting diyas. It is an experience to remember when during celestial manifestation, the city comes alive with bright colors and glowing diyas.

2. Bengal

In West Bengal, the festival of Diwali coincides with Kali Puja. For this day, people in Bengal consume 'choddo shaak' a seasonal healthy remedy consisting of 14 leafy vegetables and light 14 earthen lamps to honor the ancestors. A large number of lamps are lit in temples and houses in honor of Goddess Kali and her power to destroy evils.

3. Bihar

Diwali is celebrated in Bihar for five days like most states in the country. The festivities begin with Dhanteras on which people buy new utensils. The women in Bihar, start the festivities with a bath, offering prayers and then worshipping Goddess Lakshmi on the day of Diwali. After six days of Diwali, people in Bihar celebrate Chhath Puja to worship God Sun.

4. Gujarat

Gujarat celebrates Diwali a bit earlier than other states of the country. It begins on the second lunar fortnight of the Hindu month of Ashwin and is known as the month of 'Aso.'People observe fasts and delicious foods are prepared. Diwali marks the end of the year for Gujarati people and on the following day of the festival, people celebrate Bestu Varas, also known as New Year's Day.

5. Punjab

The festival holds the historical significance of the release of the sixth Sikh guru, Guru Hargobind Ji, along with 52 kings from the Mughal prison in 1620. After the release, Guru Hargobind Ji directly went to the holy Golden Temple and illuminated diyas to celebrate the occasion. Diwali in Punjab is known as 'Bandi Chhor Diwas.' Langars are arranged for the devotees in Gurdwaras and the burning of crackers is done on this day.

6. Maharashtra

As per beliefs, Diwali marks the day of 'Vasu Baras' in Maharashtra which falls on Ashwin Krishna Dwadashi according to the Marathi calendar. This is dedicated to the celebrations to honor cows who are considered mothers in the Hindu religion. The festival culminates with Bhav Bij and Tulsi Vivah marking the beginning of marriages.