Diwali 2022: Games To Enjoy With Family And Friends To Uplift Festive Mood

DIWALI, this year, will be celebrated across the country on October 24 with great joy and fervor. The festival of Deepawali holds special significance as on this day, Lord Rama returned to Ayodhya with his wife Goddess Sita and brother Lakshman after 14 years of long exile. With great joy and happiness, the people of Ayodhya decorated their homes to welcome their beloved Lord Rama to his home.

The five-day festivities of Diwali began on October 22 with Dhanteras and will culminate with Bhai Dooj on October 26, 2022. People celebrate the festival of lights by decorating their homes, making rangoli, performing Lakshmi and Ganesh puja, enjoying delicious snacks and sweets and playing games with family and friends to enjoy the festive mood. To make your festival more memorable and joyful, we bring you a list of games to enjoy with your loved ones this Diwali.

1. Crackers Tambola

In this game, draw any four crackers on a piece of paper like phulkari, or rocket. Now the players have to write four numbers of their choices on each cracker. The game can be played with four crackers as 4 lines each in every cracker and full houses. The host calls out the numbers and they have to strike it off.

2. Musical Chair

The most enjoyable game to play on Diwali is a musical chair. For playing this game you have to play music and people will walk around the chairs. When the music stops, everyone has to immediately sit on the chairs. The person left standing gets out of the game. Remove another chair and continue until only two people are left with one chair to sit on. The one who finally can sit on the last chair when the music stops is considered the winner.

3. Blow Off Candles

It is a short game in which you need to blindfold a player and ask them to blow off the lighted candles. The player is placed near the candles and three or four chances are given to them to blow out the candles placed on the table. The player who blows the maximum number of candles is announced as the winner.

4. Rangoli Making

In this game, the players have to draw beautiful rangoli designs using colors or flowers in two minutes. The one partner or team who designs the best rangoli becomes the winner.

5. Diwali Hunt For Lakshmi and Ganesh

This game includes drawing Lakshmi and Ganesh on sheets of paper with images of candles, sweets and diyas around them. These sheets of paper are printed according to the number of participants. Give a paper and pen to each participant and ask them to find out the image of Lakshmi and Ganesh in a minute. The player who finds the maximum number of images becomes the winner.

6. Writing Happy Diwali with Diyas

You can take 20-30 diyas in a colored bowl and write Happy Diwali on the back (one word on each diya). Keep all diyas in the bowl and add flowers and petals to it. The players have to find diyas with alphabets of HAPPY DIWALI written on them and arrange them accordingly. The player who finds and arranges the diyas first will be the winner.