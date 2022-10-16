Diwali 2022: From Pyaaz Kachori To Bread Pakoras, Try These Easy To Make Recipes At Home On This Festival Of Lights

DIWALI is the most awaited and loved festival among Hindus and is celebrated for five days with the spirit of Dhanteras, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj. This year the festivities of Diwali will begin on October 22 with Dhanteras and culminate on October 26 with Bhai Dooj. The festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervor throughout the country. From beautiful decorations, lighting, tasty food, joy and happiness in the atmosphere, the festival of lights is one of the favorite festivals of India.

Delicious and mouth-watering food items have always been one of the main attractions of any festival. The best way to celebrate any festival is by making and enjoying tasty dishes with family and friends. With the approaching festive season of Diwali, we bring you some amazing and delicious easy-to-make recipes at home to enjoy the festive spirit.

1. Sweet Potato and Beetroot Cutlets

Cutlets are one of the easiest snack recipes to bite on. This Diwali, you can try sweet potato and beetroot cutlets, if you're quite conscious of your health and diet.

Ingredients:

2-4 sweet potatoes

4 beetroots

3 tbsp salt

1/2 tbsp chili powder

1/2 tbsp black pepper powder

2 tbsp garlic and coriander powder

1/2 tbsp chaat masala

8-10 raisins

1/2 amchur

1 tbsp onion powder

How To Make:

Boil the sweet potatoes and mash them. After that, boil beetroot and mash them separately. Mix salt, red chili, coriander powder, black pepper powder, garlic, chaat masala, onion powder, and amchur with sweet potato and beetroot mixture. Now, make round-shaped cutlets of the mixture and add raisins to it. Heat oil in a pan and deep fry the cutlets in it. When cutlets get fried well, serve it hot with green chutney.

2. Murukku

Also known as Benne Murukku, Benne Chakli, are popular South Indian easy-to-make snack. They are round in shape and are enjoyed during festivals. They are very light, and crunchy and add an addictive flavor of butter.

Ingredients:

1 cup rice flour

1 tbsp melted butter

1 tbsp red chili powder

1 tbsp sesame seeds

1 tbsp hing

1 tbsp salt

1 tbsp oil

How To Make:

Take all ingredients in a bowl and mix them thoroughly. Make a soft and non-sticky dough and apply oil on the sides of a plate and fill it with dough. Press in two or three ladles to get it ready. Heat oil in a pan or kadhai and add 4-5 murukkus and deep fry them for a minute from both sides. Once fried from both sides, you can serve them hot and also store them in an airtight container.

3. Bread Pakora

Bread Pakora is a much-loved snack which is deep-fried and savory-filled fitter from North Indian cuisine. It is easy to make and is made from gram flour and bread. You can either stuff potato and make it without any stuffing.

Ingredients:

6-8 bread slices

3-4 cups gram flour (besan)

1 tbsp rice flour

3-4 potatoes (boiled)

1/2 tbsp cumin seeds

1/4 tbsp hing

1 tbsp green chilies (finely chopped)

1/2 tbsp red chili powder

1/4 tbsp turmeric powder

1 tbsp coriander (chopped)

2 tbsp oil/ghee

How To Make:

Take a pan and heat the oil in it. You can add hing and cumin seeds into it and let them turn black. Put boiled potatoes and add spice as per your taste into it. Mix the paste thoroughly. Now take a pan, add gram flour, red chili powder, salt, turmeric powder, rice flour and some water and mix it. Take a slice of bread, spread potato filling in it and dip it in the liquid gram flour mix and deep fry in oil. Let it turn golden brown from both sides and take it out from the pan. Your bread pakora is ready to be served hot with green chutney.

4. Pyaaz Kachori

One of the most preferred and mouth-watering dishes, Kachori, is a popular food from the fabulous city of Jaipur.

Ingredients:

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 tbsp red chili, ginger paste

1 tbsp coriander seeds

1/2 tbsp cumin seeds

1 onion

1/2 tbsp garam masala, chaat masala

1 tbsp green chili (chili)

1 tbsp garlic paste

1 tbsp gram flour

2-4 boiled potatoes

How To Make:

Prepare a dough using all-purpose flour, oil, salt and water. Mash boiled potatoes and place them in a separate bowl. Heat oil in a pan and add garlic paste, ginger paste, and cumin seeds and sauté well. When the mixture turns golden brown add coriander seeds, chopped onion and green chilies into it. Mix all the ingredients well. Now add chili powder, mashed potatoes, gram flour, garam masala and chaat masala into this mixture. Once the oil starts getting separated from the mixture, take it off the flame and let it cool. Prepare kachori balls using the dough and the filling prepared and deep fry them in oil. You can enjoy the kachoris with green chutney or sauce.