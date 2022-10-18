Diwali 2022: 4 Easy Rangoli Ideas For A Beautiful Festive Decor

OCTOBER is a festival full of festivities and celebrations across the country. This year the five-day festivities of Diwali will begin on October 23 with Dhanteras and culminates with Bhai Dooj on October 26, 2022. Diwali is one of the most revered and awaited Hindu festivals its celebrations are a treat for the eyes and heart.

Decorating your homes on Diwali is the most practiced ritual for years. Rangoli is the best option to decorate your home and beautify your space on Diwali. It is believed that on Diwali, people welcome Goddess Lakshmi to their homes and seek her blessings. Rangolis are a gesture of welcome and great significance. Look below for some beautiful rangoli designs to decorate your homes and workplace this Diwali.

1. Flower Rangoli

You can always opt for flower rangolis to add vibrant colors and fragrances to your rangoli.

2. Terracotta Pan Rangoli

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simple Rangoli (@simple_rangoli)

In this rangoli design, different patterns are repeated and decorated with diyas and flowers.

3. Mirror Rangoli

You can enhance the beauty of your rangoli by decorating it with silver mirrors placed in different places and designs of your rangoli.

4. Simple Yet Chic Rangoli

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simple Rangoli (@simple_rangoli)

If you want to go for a simple rangoli, you can simply write happy Diwali or Shubh Deepawali and draw a diya around it with different colors. You can add some diyas to your rangoli to uplift the beauty.