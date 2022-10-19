Diwali 2022: Dhanteras To Bhai Dooj: All The Important Dates Of The 5-Day Festivities You Must Know

THE month of October is filled with festivities and celebrations. India is a cultural land full of diversity celebrating auspicious festivals with their significance. Diwali is one of the biggest and most celebrated festivals in the country. According to Hindu beliefs, Diwali is celebrated to mark the return of beloved Lord Rama to Ayodhya with his wife Sita and brother Laxman after 14 years of long exile. The festival is celebrated with great bliss and joy.

This year Diwali will be celebrated for five consecutive days. The five-day festivities include Dhanteras, Narak Chaturdashi, Diwali, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj. Each of these festivals holds great significance in Hindu beliefs.

Five Days Of Diwali 2022: Dates

Diwali is celebrated as per the lunisolar-based Hindu calendar, it's dates vary on the Gregorian calendar and usually fall in mid-October and mid-November. Look below the list of five festivals of Diwali and their dates according to Drik Panchang.

Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi- 22nd October 2022

Narak Chaturdashi or Kali Chaudas- 23rd October 2022

Choti Diwali or Badi Diwali- 24th October 2022

Govardhan Puja- 25th October 2022

Bhai Dooj- 26th October 2022

Five Days Festivities - Shubh Muhurat

Dhanteras

According to Drik Panchang, the shubh muhurat for Dhanteras puja begins at 07:01 PM and ends at 08:17 PM.

Narak Chaturdashi

The Chaturdashi Tithi begins at 06:03 PM on October 23 and ends at 05:27 PM on October 24, 2022.

Choti Diwali and Badi Diwali

The Amavasya Tithi begins at 05:27 PM on October 24 and ends at 04:18 PM on October 25, 2022. The shubh muhurat for Laxmi Puja is from 07:16 Pm to 08:23 PM on October 24 with a duration of 1 hour and 7 minutes.

Govardhan Puja

The Govardhan Puja shubh muhurat begins from 06:28 AM to 08:43 AM on October 25, 2022.

Bhai Dooj

Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on October 26, 2022, and Dwitiya Tithi begins at 02:42 PM on October 26 and ends at 12:45 PM on October 27, 2022. The Bhai Dooj Aparahna Time begins from 01:14 PM to 03:35 PM on October 26, 2022.

Ahead of Diwali festivities, Chhath Puja will be celebrated widely in parts of the country on October 30, 2022. It is celebrated on the sixth day of Kartik montha according to Hindu calendar.