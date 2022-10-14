Diwali 2022: Check Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And Significance Of This Auspicious Day

THE FESTIVAL of light, Diwali, is near and people across the country are preparing for the festival with great zeal and pomp. From decorating your house with diyas to making rangolis, the festival of Diwali is all light and celebrates good over evil. Diwali is celebrated to mark the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya with Goddess Sita and his brother Laxman.

Diwali 2022: Date and Shubh Muhurat

Diwali will be celebrated on October 24, 2022, Monday.

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat - 07:10 PM to 08:29 PM

Duration - 01 Hour 18 Mins

Pradosh Kaal - 05:57 PM to 08:29 PM

Vrishabha Kaal - 07:10 PM to 09:08 PM

Amavasya Tithi Begins - 05:27 PM on October 24, 2022

Amavasya Tithi Ends - 04:18 PM on October 25, 2022

Diwali 2022: Puja Rituals

People should get up early on the day of Diwali and pay tribute to their ancestors.

For the Lakshmi Puja, decorate your home with marigold and Ashoka leaves, mango and banana leaves.

Keep a red cloth on the right-hand side on a raised platform and install idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha on it.

Adorn the idols with silken clothes and jewellery.

On the left-hand side on the white cloth install Navgraha.

Near Navgrah at a distance prepare sixteen slots for Shodasha puja.

Puja should be done with dedication, following full rituals according to Lakshmi Pua Vidhi.

Some devotees perform puja after a day-long fast.

Red flowers, lotus flowers and marigold flowers are to be offered.

Five fruits are offered, and Pomegranate (anaar) must be included.

Some people keep a pen and ink pot at worship places.

Silver and gold coins are worshipped as a symbol of Goddess Lakshmi.

After preparation, before puja starts, earthen lamps are to be lit and placed at the main entrance, and other places of the home.

Diwali 2022: History and Significance

Diwali is celebrated to mark the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after 14 years. Lord Rama defeated Lankapati Ravana on Vijayadashami day and returned to Ayodhya with his wife Devi Sita and brother Lakshmana on this day. Millions of diyas were lit to welcome him, which symbolises the victory of good over evil.