Diwali 2022: 7 Budget-Friendly Ideas To Get Your Home Festive Ready

WITH the upcoming festivities of Diwali, the preparations have begun in full swing. Diwali is a festival which holds special significance with decoration and lights. On this auspicious occasion, people decorate their homes and workplaces to celebrate the day. Homes are filled with lights, positivity and brightness. Therefore, we bring you a budget-friendly decoration ideas list to enjoy the joy of the festival without any hurdles.

1. Flowers

Flowers are one of the most bright and most amazing options for decorating your home. Flowers are amazing embellishments. You can use artificial flowers and decorate the walls of your home. You can also put flowers on balconies and the terrace.

2. Diwali Torans

Wall hangings or Diwali torans are used as decoration items for Diwali and other festivals, They make your home look elegant and beautiful. Use torans this Diwali to give your home a new look.

3. Lanterns

Lanterns are amazing Diwali decoration materials. Diwali signifies goodness and purity, therefore lighting lamps or lanterns at home dispels darkness and spread positive energy in your house.

4. Add Lights

Glam up your house and office with bright and colorful LED strip lights. You can combine earthen lamps with LED lights and also use hanging pendant lights to beautify your home this festive season. Light up your indoors with lights using various patterns and arrangements of placing them.

5. Metallic Showpieces

Showpieces are an extravagant way to light up your house for the festive season. You can place some metallic showpieces in different places in your house. These showpieces provide a chic and luxurious look to your house.

6. Diyas

Considered the most significant and auspicious, Diyas in Diwali hold a special place as decoration items. You can use diyas to decorate different places in your house. They add brightness, light and fragrance to your home.

7. Rangoli

Rangolis are considered auspicious and are symbolized to bring good luck and prosperity to the house. You can use flowers, diyas and vibrant rangoli colors to design a beautiful rangoli on the entrance of your house.