Diwali 2022: Budget-Friendly Gift Hampers To Make You The 'Best Gift Giver' This Festive Season

DIWALI is just around the corner and preparations are in full fervor. The festival is observed to mark the victory of good over evil. On this day, Lord Rama returned to Ayodhya with his wife Sita and brother Laxman after 14 years of exile. This year festivities of Diwali will begin on October 23 with Dhanteras and end on October 26 with Bhai Dooj.

The festivities bring along with them the idea of gifting our loved ones something that can make their festive day more grand and memorable. From an assortment of sweets to dry fruits and savories, we bring you a list of special food hampers to gift your friends and family this Diwali.

1. Bombay Sweet Shop

Bombay sweet shop is a celebration of sweets that have molded the happiest occasion. Their food hampers include mithai, namkeens and classic to contemporary offerings. Some of their mithai boxes include Teen Patti, Bag, Badi Diwali Box, Choti Diwali Box, and Diwali Delight Box. These boxes are made together with a classic range of nuts, savory snacks, sweets, fragranced candles and custom-designed cards.

Cost: Rs. 900/- onwards

2. Cocoa Cellar

The Cocoa Cellar is a dessert kitchen which delivers alcohol-infused desserts and more. If you're someone who prefers chocolates over sweets, cocoa cellar's dessert hampers are your go-to for this festive season. They deliver alcohol-infused desserts with ingredients such as Belgian chocolate, baileys, Amarula, and amaretto which are high-quality products.

Cost: The range of their non-alcoholic hampers starts from Rs. 1000 and above and alcoholic hampers range from Rs. 2000 and above.

3. Andaaz Delhi

Celebrating Diwali with their '401 Reasons to Fall in Love with Diwali', offers a range of hampers such as Celebration Mithai Box, Andaaz Artisanal Hamper, Mini Handcrafted Assorted Treat Box and more.

Cost: Rs. 800 to 8500/-

4. Genda Phool

Genda Phool brings together long-lived traditional mithai with a vibrant touch of distinctive flavors. Genda Phool sweet hampers are a culmination of premium ingredients and recipes from different corners of the country. The specialties of Genda Phool include hazel surprise, classic cashew, pistachio laddu, milk-n-fig, apple spice, dairy-free precious cup and many more.

Cost: Rs. 400 onwards

5. Le15

The Le15 Diwali celebration hampers include specials like assorted dragees, two spiced chai, hot chocolate mix, cashew rose petal pralines and many more topped with a Le15 gift card customized for you.

Cost: Rs. 250 to 5000/-

6. Café Noir

Café Noir represents the "French Art de Vivre" in Bangalore and offers affordable luxury items as gift options for your loved ones. It offers handcrafted dessert hampers such as Silver Cadeau hamper, Gold Cadeau hamper, and Brzone Cadeau hampers with assortments of nuts, sweets granola bras etc.

Cost: Rs. 1999 onwards