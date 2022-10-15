Diwali 2022: 5 Pocket-Friendly Home Decor Ideas To Make Your Place Look Beautiful

THE festival of Diwali is less than a week away and with the festival arriving, decorative items can be spotted being sold everywhere. From small streets to big shopping malls, beautiful lights and lamps can be witnessed in every shop.

Diwali, also called the festival of lights is one of the most important festivals celebrated in India. With the onset of the festival, people start cleaning their homes and buying beautiful and artificial show-pieces to decorate their homes.

While you can get everything by walking to a close shop, it's always a struggle to decide what to buy and what not to. There are a lot of things in the market, that it's always confusing. However, you got to make sure that you don't spend all of your money on just the 'decorative' items. And so you need to make sure that you buy the cheapest yet most beautiful items to make your home look the best.

Check out these amazing and cheap decorative items that will leave your visitors amazed.

1. Changing Curtains:

People who often keep visiting your place are also familiar with the curtains, table clothes, and furnitures of your home. So, if you want to make your home give a unique look, you can always think of buying new curtains since furniture is way too costly and you cannot always change it. You can also buy colourful curtains as they have a touch of festive vibe and look amazing with lights.

2. Lights and Lamps:

Diwali and lights go together and lights always give some sort of positive vibe. Apart from decorating your home from the outside with lights, you can also get beautiful and cheap lights and lamps for your living room.

3. Artificial Flowers:

Festivals are incomplete without flowers. However, you can not get the original flowers since they will get dry after a few days. So, it's a nice idea to get artificial flowers. They look so real and plus you can use it even after the festival ends.

4. Wall Hangings:

Though, it's a common thing and is found in almost all homes. Still, you can buy many more of them and can keep changing them. They always look beautiful. Also, you can buy some that match your wall colours.

5. Indoor Plants:

Plants always have this lively vibe. If you are a plant lover, go get some new plants. They are always the best idea and living around plants won't ever make you feel alone. So, if you are someone who cannot go to your home due to some work-related issue, go get some new friends.