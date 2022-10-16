Diwali 2022: 5 Dessert Recipes To Treat Your Guests With This Festival

INDIAN festivals are incomplete without sweets and with the onset of Diwali people start preparing sweets to welcome their guests with.

Though the shops are all full of desserts being sold, nothing can beat the taste of homemade sweets. From Kaju Katli to Gajar ka Halwa, there's no end to these mouth-watering dishes.

While Google might confuse you with several options, we have got it shorted for you with a small list but the best items to make at home. So take a look:

Kaju Katli:

Heart of sweet lovers. Kaju Katli. While doing gym I totally ignored but now I need to taste this and eat lots. pic.twitter.com/jDGDySSMj1 — Kashif Jilani (@kashif_jilani) October 11, 2022

The first thing that comes to your mind when anyone talks about sweets, might be this. Nothing can beat Kaju Katli when it comes to dessert. It not just tastes good but is easy to make too.

Recipe:

At first, wash and soak cashews in water for an hour. Then drain all the water and grind it in a mixer to make a fine paste. Now, mix cashew paste, milkmaid, and cocoa powder in a pan. You then need to cook it on a low medium flame till the mixture becomes thick, with a soft dough, and starts leaving the sides of the pan. Crush the dough once it is cool and take a small ball of dough and roll it into a long strip of medium thickness and give it a Chakli shape. Do the same thing and garnish with silver leaf.

Gujia:

Whether it's Teej, Karwa Chauth, or Diwali, no festival is complete without Gujia. As good as it tastes, it is also quite easy to make and the best thing is you can keep it for a long time without being worried about its taste.

Recipe:

First, you need to make its filling. First, roast semolina on low flame till it changes colour. Then mix it well with milkmaid, elaichi powder, and dry fruits. Cook it on medium flame till the mixture is dry. Now divide it into portions.

Now, pour oil into the maida and prepare the dough. Add some water and mix it to make a stiff dough. Knead the dough till pliable and keep it aside for 10-15 minutes. Knead it once again and make as many balls as you have made the portions of the mixture.

Make a flat round with each ball and place one portion of the filing on it. Roll it and fold it to give it a shape. Make sure to seal the edges with water. Now deep fry it and you are done.

Gajar Ka Halwa:

It is one of the favourite desserts of Winters and is made in almost all homes. It's tasty and easy and no one says no when offered Gajar Ka Halwa.

Recipe:

Mix carrots and milk in a pan and boil it. Cook on low flame, and stir occasionally till the mixture dries. Add milkmaid and sugar and continue cooking it on low flame. Then add ghee and cook for 10 more minutes. You can also garnish it with dry fruits or mix it in the Halwa itself.

Chocolate Barfi:

Is there anyone chocolate barfi lover. 😋 pic.twitter.com/70gy7IOzY6 — 🫧𝐌𝐞𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐚𝐡𝐢𝐛𝐚🫧 (@meer_sahiba) October 10, 2021

There is always a chocolate lover in every house and so nothing can be better than this. Check recipe.

Recipe:

Mix ghee, milkmaid, and sugar in a pan and stir it continuously on low flame till it's thick. Pour half into a greased plate and spread evenly after a few minutes. You then need to add cocoa powder and cashew to the remaining mixture and stir it for 2-3 minutes. Now, spread the remaining mixture on the greased plate on top of the bottom layer and spread evenly. Keep it for cooling and once it cools down cut it into the desired shape.

Chocolate Ice cream:

Black raspberry dark chocolate chunk ice cream and hot fudge sauce 😋 pic.twitter.com/HFVSo0igcj — QueerTrek🌿🖖🏻🏳️‍🌈👴🏻 (@TrekQueer420) October 10, 2022

Though you can always get ice cream from the market, it's not a bad idea to customise it according to your own taste.

Recipe:

Whip the cream till its fluffy and then add milkmaid, chocolate sauce, and vanilla essence and mix it well. Pour it into a freezing tray and freeze till half set. Now beat it or grind it in mixy till it's smooth. Pour it back into the tray till it freezes well. You're ready to go.