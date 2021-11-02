New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Diwali is standing right at the corner and ahead of India's biggest festival, the preps need to be magnanimous as well. People leave no stone unturned to decorate their homes with diyas and rangoli on the special day. The nor just use colours but also make use of chalk and even flowers to create beautiful designs at the entrance of their home.

Rangoli is considered sacred and auspicious way to decorate one's home when it comes to a traditional celebration in India. Nit just diwali, but people also decorate their homes with rangoli on weddings and other festivities. However, since Diwali is almost here (November 4, Thursday), you must already been wondering which design to choose this time. So, just to ease out your confusion, here we are with a bunch of ideas for rangoli which you can easily pick your inspiration from.

Take a look:

So guys, which one out of these did you like the most? Do let us know

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal