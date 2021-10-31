New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: It's that time of the year where almost every house is getting rid of clutter and decorating houses with bright lights. Yes, you guessed that right, we are talking about the festival of lights Diwali, which is just around the corner. People are busy shopping for the festival, such as decorating items, puja items, gifts, etc.

However, before you begin with the home decorations, here we are with some easy DIY ideas, that will save your time and also give a classic touch to your house. Check out below:

1. Tealights Holder

Candles are something that gives a vibrant vibe to the house and brings peace. So check out this Instagram post on how to make your own tealight holder, giving it floral touch. Here have a look:

2. Style up the Staircase

A staircase is one place in the house, which is the hot spot for all the candid and group pics. So why not add some lanterns and fiery light touch to brighten up the stairs.

3. Flowery Entrance

The House entrance is one of the main and important parts of the house. So rather than decorating with only fiery light, add a flowery touch to it. Also, instead of colours go for flower rangoli and decorate it with diyas.

4. Old is Marigold

Marigold flowers are one of the most used flowers when it comes to decorating. So why not use it decorating the lamps. Yes, you read that right, dry the marigold flowers and stick them on round bottom glasses. Place tea light into the glass and cover it with tracing paper. Tadda! Your mini glass lamp is ready. Take inspiration from Creative Callings to make this lamp. Here have a look:

5. Recycle Pickle Jars

If you are falling short of vases then, here we are with the idea of how you can decorate your beautiful flowers in the house. And for that, you only need unused pickle jars. Instagram page Experimental Insights shows us how to use them in decorating the house. Here have a look:

Hope you liked the DIY home decor ideas! Do let us know.

