New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: November's almost here and so is Diwali 2021 and we're sure you must have already dived deep in the colour of festivities. It is celebrated on the Amavasya tithi of Kartik month of Hindu Lunar Calendar. This year it will be observed on November 4th, 2021, Thursday.

Diwali is THAT time of the year when India's celebrations are at their peak and when we talk about the celebrations, it's not just about shopping and meeting new people but food plays a BIG role in our culture. Yes, no need to point out that we are all crazy foodie and love to nibble on yummy varieties of dishes every now and then. And what better occasion to satiate your cravings than Diwali 2021. Yes, the festival is incomplete without different sweets and savouries.

Therefore, here we are with a list of mouth-watering snacks which you can bite on during the family get-togethers.

Gujiya

Who says Gujiya is just the Holi dish? Well, it is a festive delicacy which can be had anytime and even Diwali. It's a perfect sweet and cream flavour fried dish which is made from Maida filled with Khoya, sugar, raisins etc.

Shakarpara

This one's a sweet, diamond-cut crispy deep-fried dish, made from maida with a coating of either sugar or jaggery.

Kalakand

Kalakand is made from coarsely mashed paneer, mixed with milkmaid and cooked on medium flame.

Gulab jamun

Somethings need no introduction and Gulab jamun is one of them. This dish is supremely in demand which is made with Khoya balls dipped in sugar syrup.

Mathari

After a lot of sweets, time for something chatpata. Mathri is a savoury that is made by preparing a maida dough in ghee, salt and aajwain and then these small rolls are deep-fried.

Kachauri

It is puffed fried bread made with wheat flour, stuffed with potatoes or daal or any other material of choice.

Aaloo bhujia

Made with chickpea flour and mashed potatoes, Aloo bhujiya is an easy and simple spicy and savoury deep-fried snack.



Roasted Cashew nuts

It is ideal for the evening snacks if you don't want to have anything heavy. Cashew nuts can either be deep-fried on low flame or can be oven-roasted. Serve them with a sprinkle of salt.

9. Cheese balls

Delicious crispy potato cheese balls are awesome party snacks. These can be deep-fried, pan-fried or even baked.

10. Paneer tikka

It is the king of vegetarian grilled dishes, made from marinated cheese. Paneer Tikka can be grilled on the stovetop or in oven.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal