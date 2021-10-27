New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: In this festive season, the much-awaited and the biggest festival of India is Diwali 2021. It is known as the festival of lights which lasts for five days. It is observed during the Hindu Luni-Solar month of Kartik. This year it will be celebrated on November, 2021.

Diwali is celebrated because after serving 14 years of exile and defeating ten-headed Lanka King Ravana, Lord Rama returned to Ayodhya with his wife Sita and brother Lakshmana on this day. People welcomed them with diyas and lighting therefore, Diwali is called the festival of lights. And this is also one of the reasons Hindus celebrate Diwali with the spirit of victory of light over darkness and good over evil.

Diwali is also widely associated with the Maa Lakshmi who is the Goddess of wealth and prosperity. She is worshipped in many different regions in the country which have various traditions. Take a look:

Chooda Pujan

Gujarati businessmen perform Chooda Pujan where the new account books are inaugurated in presence of Goddess Lakshmi with prayers to bless them for the coming financial year.

Worshipping Goddess Kali

The Hindus in Bangladesh and Eastern India worship Goddess Kali on Diwali.

Mahavira

Jain community observes Diwali with devotion as it marks the final liberation of Mahavira.

Bandi Chhor Divas

For Sikhs, diwali celebration also holds importance as on this day Bandi Chhor Divas s observed. This day is marked as the release day of Guru Hargobind from the Mughal Empire prison.

Buddhists on Diwali

On the day of Diwali, Emperor Ashoka, decided to follow the path of Buddhism and started Digvijay camp on this day, after killing spree in the battle of Kalinga. Therefore, Buddhists on diwali celebrate both Budha and Emperor Ashoka and they observe the festival by the lighting of lamps. Apart from this, After eighteen years, Gautam Buddha returned to Kapilavastu alongwith his followers. To welcome them millions of lamps were lit by the citizens. Budha preached : "Atha Deepa Bhava". Also, Newar Buddhists worship Goddess Lakshmi on Diwali.

