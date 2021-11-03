New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The biggest Indian festival is here and so are the celebrations. Like every year, Diwali 2021 is also much-awaited and there's just one more day to go before it is celebrated. The festival lasts five days and is celebrated between mid-October and November.

Diwali is observed on the Amavasya tithi of the Kartik month of Hindu Luni-Solar calendar. This year it will be observed on November 4th,2021, Thursday. Among many regional traditions, the festival is widely associated with the puja of the Goddess of wealth and prosperity that is Maa Lakshmi.

Diwali 2021: Date and time

Lakshmi Puja on Thursday, November 4, 2021

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat - 06:06 PM to 08:49 PM

Duration - 02 Hours 43 Mins

Nishita Kaal Muhurat

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat - None

Mahanishita Kaal - 12:27 AM to 01:21 AM, Nov 05

Simha Kaal - 01:14 AM to 03:43 AM, Nov 05

Pradosh Kaal - 06:06 PM to 08:49 PM

Vrishabha Kaal - 06:37 PM to 08:27 PM

Amavasya Tithi doesn't overlap with Pradosh

Amavasya Tithi Begins - 08:33 PM on Nov 03, 2021

Amavasya Tithi Ends - 05:14 PM on Nov 04, 2021

Diwali 2021: Auspicious Choghadiya Muhurat for Diwali Lakshmi Puja

Morning Muhurat - 07:40 AM to 08:59 AM

Morning Muhurat - 11:35 AM to 03:30 PM

Afternoon Muhurat - 04:48 PM to 05:14 PM

Diwali 2021: Significance

In early Sanskrit texts about five days-long festival, Diwali is mentioned. It originated in the Indian subcontinent. The five days festival starts with Dhanteras followed by Naraka Chaturdashi, then on the darkest night of Amavasya, Diwali is celebrated. On the fourth day, Govardhan Puja and Balipratipada followed by Bhai Dooj on the fifth day. Diwali is celebrated twenty days after the Vijayadashami festival.

After defeating Lankapati Ravana on Vijayadashami day and serving fourteen years of exile, Lord Rama returned to his Kingdom Ayodhya with his wife Devi Sita and brother Lakshmana on this day. To welcome them millions of diyas were lit. This festival symbolises the victory of light over darkness, good over evil and wisdom over ignorance.

The Jain community observe Diwali as a day of the final liberation of Mahavira. Sikhs celebrate this festival as Bandi Chhor Divas as their Guru Hargobind was released from a Mughal Empire prison.

On the day of Diwali, Emperor Ashoka, after a killing spree in the battle of Kalinga, decided to follow the path of Buddhism and started Digvijay camp on this day. Budhists on Diwali celebrate both Budha and Emperor Ashoka. They celebrate Diwali by lighting of lamps.

After eighteen years, Gautam Buddha returned to Kapilavastu alongwith his followers. To welcome them millions of lamps were lit by the citizens. Budha preached: " Atha Deepa Bhava".

Newar Budhists worship Goddess Lakshmi on Diwali. Tamil Deepavali is observed when Chaturdashi tithi prevails during Brahma Muhurat, just after sunrise. They lit the earthen lamps during dawn.

Diwali 2021: Laxmi Puja rituals

- People clean and decorate their house.

- It is considered auspicious to keep Mangalik Kalash covered with coconut ( unpeeled) at both the sides of the main entrance of the house.

- After cleaning the puja place, on a raised platform spread red cloth on the right side. Install idols of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi.

- Adorn the idols with silken clothes and jewellery.

- On the left hand side on the white cloth install Navgraha.

- Near Navgrah at a distance prepare sixteen slots for Shodasha puja.

- Puja should be done with dedication, following full rituals according to Lakshmi Pua Vidhi.

- Some devotees perform puja after a day long fast.

- Red flower, lotus flower and marigold flowers are to be offered.

- Five fruits are offered, Pomegranate (annar) must be included.

- Some people keep a pen and ink pot at worship place.

- Silver and gold coins are worshipped as a symbol of Goddess Lakshmi.

- After preparation, before puja starts, earthen lamps to be lit and placed at the main entrance, and other places of the home.

