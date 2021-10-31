New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Diwali 2021 is almost here and it is celebrated on Krishna Paksha Amavasya of Kartik month of Hindu Lunar Calendar. This year Diwali will be celebrated on November 4th, 2021.

Amavasya is the lunar phase of dark moon tithi. Amavasya is a Sanskrit word that means no moon that is the moon is not visible in the sky. Irrespective of any religions Amavasya is considered a time of great power in Indian culture and beliefs.

Every month Amavasya is considered auspicious for donations and offerings but on Diwali a day, celebrations and puja, donations are treated very beneficial. Here are some suggestions for donations according to Rashis.

Aries

Offer red chunni to Goddess Lakshmi. Distribute Bundi Laddus after offering bhog to Maa Lakshmi.

Taurus

Offer pink dress to Goddess Lakshmi. Donate sugar and rice to needy people.

Gemini

Offer green bangles to Goddess Lakshmi. Spread bajra seeds for birds. Donate Hari Moong Daal to poor people.

Cancer

Offer coconut to Goddess Lakshmi. Distribute milk among children.

Leo

Offer five types of fruits to Goddess Lakshmi. Distribute Rewari of gud (jaggery) among beggers.



Virgo

Offer green chunni to Goddess Lakshmi. Prayers of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi are to be performed. Distribute Hari Ilayachi (green cardamom) to people around you.

Libra

Offer itra (perfume) to Goddess Lakshmi. Distribute Mishri ( crystallized sugar ) to poor children.

Scorpio

Offer red dress to Goddess Lakshmi. Offer bhog of honey to Goddess and distribute it to old people.

Sagittarius

Offer yellow dress to Goddess Lakshmi. After offering bhog of gud to Goddess Lakshmi distribute it to poor people.

Capricorn

Light a deepak in front of Hanuman ji along with Goddess Lakshmi. Donate saptanaaj ( seven grains mixed ) to poor people.

Aquarius

Offer Bundi Laddus to Goddess Lakshmi. Offer cooked food to beggars.

Pisces

Offer yellow chunni to Goddess Lakshmi. After bhog of Besan Laddus to Goddess Lakshmi distribute it to Brahmins and other people around you.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal