New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: It's the most fun time in India as in the series of festivals, the biggest one, Diwali 2021 is knocking right outside the door. The festival of lights has a special significance in Hinduism and people not only celebrate by going out and meeting close ones but also they perform Lakshmi Pujan at home.

Yes, Diwali is celebrated on the Amavasya tithi of Kartik month of Hindu Luni-Solar calendar. This year the Amavasya tithi is on November 4th, 2021, Thursday, and therefore, on this day Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Ganesha and Lord Kubera will be worshipped.

Maa Lakshmi is the god of wealth and prosperity and all the devotees worship her with deep faith to get her divine blessings. Here are some suggestions and small tips to appease Goddess Lakshmi according to your zodiac which will bring you luck and prosperity this festival.

Aries

Mars is the lord of this house. Offer red flower to Goddess Lakshmi. Chanting of Lakshmi Chalisa will be beneficial.

Taurus

Venus is the lord of this house. Offer white sweets with kesar on it. Chanting of Lakshmi strotra will bestow blessings of Goddess.

Gemini

Mercury is the lord of this rashi. Offer Durba grass to Lord Ganesha and Custard apple to Goddess Lakshmi. To get rid of loans recite Rin Harta Ganesh Strotra.

Cancer

Moon is the lord of the rashi. Offer Lotus flower and white colour sweets. Chant mantra Om Lakshmiaya namah.

Leo

Sun is the lord of this rashi. Offer red flower and red chunni to Goddess Lakshmi. To please her bhog of laddu is advised. Chant Lakshmi stotra.

Virgo

Mercury is the lord of this rashi. Moon will be on Dhan Bhav and will be beneficial. Offer Paan and green sweets. Recite Lakshmi aarti.

Libra

Venus is the lord of this rashi. Offer white flowers and Mishri to please Goddess. Chant Shree Sukta Paath.

Scorpio

Mars is the lord of this rashi. Install Lakshmi Yantra at puja place. Offer red flower and Pomegranate. Recite Rin harta Nangal stotra to come over debts.

Sagittarius

Jupiter is the lord of this rashi. Offer yellow flowers and banana. Chant Kanakdhara Strotra.

Capricorn

Saturn is the lord of this rashi. Offer blue flowers. Install Shani yantra at puja place. Recite Shani chalisa and Lakshmi chalisa. Offer dark red apple.

Aquarius

Saturn is the lord of this rashi. Offer Singhara to Goddess. Light a ghee and deepak in front of Goddess Lakshmi and oil deepak in front of Lord Hanuman.

Pisces

Jupiter is the lord of this rashi. Offer Lotus flower and coconut to Goddess Lakshmi. Mantra Om Shree Hreen Shreen Kamalalaye Praseed Shreen Hreen Shreen Om Mahalakshmiaye namah is to be chanted.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal