New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: It's that time of the month when the house is filled with laughter, happiness and delicious delicacies. However, do you know what is the most exciting part of this festival? Yes, meeting relatives and receiving lovely gifts. The happiness to open the gift wrap and find your favourite thing makes your day. But receiving an unwanted gift not just spoils your mood but also of the one who gifted it.

Also, there is one gift that never settles in one house, which is a box of Soan Papdi. You know it, they know it, and we all know it, that box is nothing but an easy way to get away from the gifting tradition. So get over soan papdi and switch to some useful and interesting gifts this Diwali. Take a look below:

1. Gift Vouchers

It is one of the best options when you are not sure what to gift to your family and friends. It is the best way to spend money and not get it wasted. Also, by doing this, they will be able to buy what they really want.

2. Personalised Gift Hamper

Personalised gifts are always special, so why not make it special this Diwali by adding their favourite sweet, small box of chocolate, handmade cards, dry fruits, beautiful diyas or candle holders and more according to your budget.

3. Silver Coin

Planning to visit close relatives then, why not gift them a silver coin as it's not just considered auspicious but can also be useful in future. However, gift them only if your pocket allows.

4. Gadgets

Gifting gadgets is one of the easy ways to impress people as every gadget is useful. So think deeply, and gift them that particular gadget that they wished for or that will be useful.

5. Dry Fruits Hamper

It is one of the healthiest gifts in the season of sweets as every dry fruit has its own speciality and no one hate them. So go for an attractive pack of dry fruits and a gift to your loved ones.

6. Gift Indoor Plants

Plants are one of the best gifts as they will keep the home's atmosphere healthy. So research well and gift one the best home plants that generate positivity.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv