New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Diwali 2021 is just two days away, and everyone is busy shopping to lit the fashion game this festive season. The day is all about ethnic outfits and traditions. However, who stands out from the crowd is the main topic. So, if you're looking for some style inspiration from your favourite celebrities, here we are with a list of their most popular avatar.

Sequin Saree

Nowadays, the trend of sequin sarees is growing. Every now and then we see a celebrity adorning a sequin saree and looking gorgeous. So what are you waiting for, style yourself in a sequin saree like Malaika Arora and become the diva of the upcoming Diwali party.

Colourful like Kriti Sanon

Why not try sunny and bright colours this Diwali. Style yourself like Kriti Sanon in a multi-coloured lehenga and let everyone go gaga over you.

Add some Brocade

If you want to look simple yet sparkling then, brocade is one of the best options as it has an ethnic and vibrant touch. However, going for a banarasi print design like Tara Sutaria is adorning.

Why not Monochrome

Monochrome is also quite trendy and will keep your look simple if you don't want to look too flashy. Style yourself in a beautiful monochrome attire like Alia Bhatt.

Classy in Silk Saree

It is the best time of the year to take out that beautiful silk saree from your mother's closet that you're dying to try out. Take notes from Bhumi Pednekar and make your Diwali classy. However, beware of fire and crakers.

Add Fusion to your style

This Diwali, try to add fusion to your outfit just like Sara Ali Khan. A blouse and skirt paired with a long jacket and minimal makeup are no less than an inspiration.

So guys, what are your thoughts on the same?

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv