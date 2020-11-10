Diwali 2020: Diwali, also known as Deepavali, will be celebrated on November 14 this year. Read on to know the exciting technologies and ideas for home decor.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Diwali, which is also known as the festival of lights, is celebrated with zeal, zest and fervour in India. This festival symbolises the “victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance”. Diwali is a four-day festival and it is generally celebrated in October or at the start of November. According to the Hindu lunar calendar, Diwali aka 'Deepavali' falls on the Purnima (15th day) of Krishna Paksha Muhurat of the Kartik month. However, according to the Gregorian calendar, this year Diwali will be celebrated on November 14.

Diwali is a festival in which we exchange gifts, wishes and sweets. But, most importantly it is known for welcoming Goddess Lakshami. On this day people decorate their homes with lights, flowers, painting and other unique items available in the market. It is believed that Goddess Lakshmi visits the beautiful house on this day. So, to make your house look more beautiful try these quirky ideas.

Glimmer Lightings Curtain String Light for Home Decoration, Bed Room Decor, Birthday Party, Diwali, Christmas - White, 9 Foot is available online. It can give your room a totally different look. You can use these lights on other occasions as well.

Plenteous Curtain Lights 10 Stars, 138 LED String Light 2.5 Meter for Christmas/Diwali Decoration | Party Birthday Valentine Room Decor-Christmas| Lawn |Hanging Lights (Warm-White/Yellow) is now available e-commerce website. It is a very unique and quirky product available on Amazon to glam up your house on Diwali.

Archies Diwali Crackle Ombre Ball 10 String Multicolored Fairy Light for Diwali Festival, Eid & Christmas Decoration, Home Decor Gift. This is a multi-purpose ombre home decore product.

These quirky candles from Jaipur are so adorable. You can add this product to your Diwali decoration. Tealight Puppet Candle Holder for Home Decor, Diwali Gift, Candle Diya, Candle for Birthday, Diwali, Festival Decoration 3.5 Hour Burning Time (Puppet Tealight Candle Pack of 2, 1 Female 1 Male).

If you have kids at home and you avoid any kind of open fire decor at home, try these New Jaipur Handicraft Pack of 8 Candles Party Decoration Candles Tea Light Candle Candles For Decoration Diwali Lights Candle (Yellow, Pack of 8). The product is available at the e-commerce website Flipkart.

Posted By: Srishti Goel