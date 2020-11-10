New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: 2020 is the year where we don't want to buy some new clothes but are more into DIY outfits. After all, where are we going? From Holi to Diwali, we are now celebrating it all at our home. However, that doesn't mean that it won't be fun. House parties could be fun and all chicky as all you need is little ideas for your #OOTD (Outfit of the day) for Diwali 2020.

We are here to help you out this Diwali as we've got it all for you for creating new outfits with minimal expenditure. If this sounds good to you, check out the ideas below:

1. Kurta Dress from a Saree

Saree is a long material and you can get anything out of it, so how about a long Maxi kurta dress. You can also get the look of Aditi Rao Hydari and her way of pairing it. Now, all you need is a perfect saree, and ask your tailor to make a flared floor-length kurta with some frilled or puffy sleeves.

2. Benarasi Saree turned into a Dupatta

This is the most simple thing that can carry as you can get a Dupatta out of the Benarasi Saree and just pair it with a plain kurta and you are all set for the house party. Don't forget to add jhumkas because if anything goes wrong, there's still jhumkas that are always right.

3. Ethnic Jumpsuit

Saree turned into an ethnic jumpsuit is all classy and ethnic that you need in your wardrobe. You should use a heavy or brocade saree that can help with the jumpsuit and if you want to give your jumpsuit a sultry look just get a deep neck and bodycon look and you are set for this year's party.

4. Let's do it Bebo's way!

This is exactly the way you were thinking about and for this look, all you need is a printed saree and just let it be free, carry it with flowers on your bun and you are set to go.

5. Sharara from Saree

For this look, you need to have two sarees that can be reused. Now, you need to tell your tailor to get the Kurti out of one saree and from the other a palazzo and you are set to dazzle the Diwali party.

