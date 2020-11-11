If you don't have any idea how to start and finish the cleaning of your house, here are some basic DIY (Do it yourself) ideas which will help you in making your house a neat, clean and shining space to celebrate the festival of lights.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: With the onset of Diwali season the time to clean your houses also arrives. However, the tidy house with clean sheets and everything decorated with lights comes at a price and that takes a lot of effort as Diwali cleaning is a tedious process with so much to clean in so little time. But what if we say that we have got some of the best tips for cleaning home that will save you time, money, and your sanity in the long run.

What you will need for the Diwali cleaning?

Spoiler alert! You need to stock up vinegar, baking soda, lemon, baking soda, scrubs, garbage bag, cloth wipes, and a toothbrush

1. Clean Keyboard

The one thing that has been used the most in this coronavirus lockdown is our keyboard. A study published in 2018 suggests that Keyboards contain strains of everything from Bacillus to Staphylococcus aureus. Now, you don't need to panic as cleaning it is pretty easy as all you need is a toothbrush, vinegar, and water.

Step 1: Dip the Toothbrush in half vinegar-half water solution.

Step 2: Scrub the toothbrush in between the keys to eliminating the germs.

Step 3: Tadah! You are done, your keyboard is all clean now.

2. Clean Microwave

Did you know that cleaning a microwave is just a 5-minute job? For this hack, you don't even need scrub or grease. All you need to do is to put a bowl of hot water inside and set it to 5 minutes. Due to the steam created inside the microwave, it will loosen the grime in the microwave and you will be able to wipe it off easily with a cloth.

3. How to remove scratch marks from plates?

As the festival of lights is nearing, plans for a house party and dinner are also set but you don't want to really invest in a new set of crockeries? Don't worry we have a hack that can help you remove the scratch marks from the plates and will make them shine just like new ones. For this, all you need is baking soda and water.

Step 1: Make a paste of baking soda and water.

Step 2: Apply the paste on the scratches that are appearing on the plates.

Step 33: Now rinse the plate and Woah! scratches are no more.

4. How to remove the mildew spots on tiles?

A bottle of vodka could not only cheer up your Friday evening but can also remove the mildew spots appearing on the tiles. All you need is to fill the spray bottle with a 50-50 mix of vodka with water.

Step 1: Get a mixture of vodka and water in a spray bottle.

Step 2: Now, spray it on affected areas and leave it for 10 minutes.

Step 3: Now wipe it with a clean cloth.

Step 4: You are done, the tiles are clean as ever with mildew spots.

5. How to clean the shower head?

Did you know that 20 percent of shower heads are contaminated and can lead to serious respiratory health issues? Luckily, cleaning the shower heads are not that tough. All you need is white vinegar and a sandwich wrap.

Step 1: Fill the sandwich bag with white vinegar.

Step 2: Now attack the bag filled with vinegar to the shower head and tie with a rubber band.

Step 3: Leave it overnight to soak.

Step 4: In the morning, remove all of it with a cloth and your shower head is all germ and dust-free.

