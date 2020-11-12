Diwali 2020 Shubh Muhurat: On the auspicious day of 'Deepawali', devotees worship Maa Lakshmi--the Goddess of Luck and properity.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Diwali marks the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile. This day has major importance in the life of all Hindu devotees as people offer prayers, celebrate his return bu bursting crackers, visit their relatives with sweets and other gifts. This is a five-day-long festival and the festivities start with Dhanteras, followed by Chhoti Diwali, Diwali, Bhai Dooj, and Govardhan Pooja.

Every household is decorated with shimmering lights and bright colours. Diyas, candles, and flowers are also used to decorate the house. All these decorations are done to please Goddess Lakshmi--the goddess of luck and wealth. It is believed that on this day Goddess Lakshmi revolves around the orbit of Earth and pours her blessings on the most illuminated house. Read on to know Maha Lakshmi Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat, Maha aarti and Puja Samagri.

Puja Date, Dime and Shubh Muhurat

Pradosh Kaal Muhurat: This Muhurat will start from 17:28 and ends at 19:24.

Subh Muhurat: This Muhurat will start from 17:28 and ends at 20:07

Puja Samgri

Puja Samagri for Mahalakshmi Puja includes the idol of Maa Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha, lotus garland, shami leaf, kumkum, roli, paan, gangajal, coriander, jaggery, flowers, fruits, wheat, barley, durva, sindoor, sandalwood, panchamrit, Nuts, Milk, Batashe, Kheel, Shwes Clothing, Janeu, Outpost, Perfume, Betel Nuts, Coconut, Rice, Cardamom, Cloves, Camphor, Dhoop, Soil, Agarbattis, Cotton, Deepak, Kalwa, Yogurt, Honey, Kalash, Sandalwood, Silver Coinage, seating posture, havan kund, havan material, mango leaf etc. are the main materials. In the havan, vine wood, dried coconut ball, sugarless kheer and white sesame seeds should be added.

Puja Vidhi

Place the idol of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha at a clean place over a red cloth. Decorate the area with rangoli colours, lights and diyas. Apply Kumkum and offer fruits, flowers, gold and silver coins to the Goddess. Now, offer Kheel-Batashe and mix them in Charnamrit (exilir). Distribute it among the family members as Prasad.

Posted By: Srishti Goel