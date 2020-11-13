Diwali 2020: The celebration of Diwali is being started across the country with zest and fervour. Read on to know the importance of Lakshmi Beej Mantra and lotus flower during Lakshmi puja.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: During Maha Lakshmi Puja in Diwali, lotus flower has its own significance. It is believed that Ashtakamal (8 lotus flowers) is very dear to Goddess Lakshmi. According to Hindu scriptures, Goddess Lakshmi's incarnation evolved from the flower of Lotus and it is very precious to Maa Lakshmi. So, to please the Goddess, devotees offer 8 lotus flowers to Goddess Lakshmi. Devotees can offer different coloured roses which include green, red, yellow and white. If you do not find multi-coloured lotus, you can offer red-coloured one. Also, if devotees could not arrange lotus, they can offer jaggery offer to Goddess Lakshmi during Diwali Maha Puja.

How to please Goddess Lakshmi

Wrap the coconut in a red cloth and place it in front of the idol of Goddess Lakshmi during the auspicious Puja timings. Chant Lakhsmi Beej Mantra and say, "Hey Lakshmi Mata aap ashtkama par virajman hain, aap humare ghar me niwas bnaye rakhein. Apni kripa se humein falibhoot rakhein. Apki kripa humare parivar par sada bani rahe. After chanting the prayer, keep the wrapped nariyal in your locker.

Significance of Lakshmi Beej Mantra

The purpose of Ashta Lakshmi Mantra and Lakshmi Beej Mantra is to eradicate the lack of wealth in life. With this practice, the devotees come out of the cycle of debt. It is believed that by chanting these Mantras wisdom is increased and it brings happiness and properity.

Mantras

Om Shring Hring Kling Tribhuvan Mahalakshmyai Asmaakam Daaridray Naashay Prachur Dhan Dehi Dehi Kling Hring Shring Om||

Om Shring Hring Kling Aing Saung Om Hring Ka A Ee La Hring Ha Sa Ka Ha La Hring Sakal Hring Saung Aing Kling Hring Shring Om||

Om Hring Shring Kreeng Shring Kreeng Kling Shring Mahaalakshmi Mam Grihe Dhanam Pooray Pooray Chintaayai Dooray Dooray Swaha||

Om Sarvabaadhaa Vinirmukto, Dhan Dhaanyah Sutaanvitah | Manushyo Matprasaaden Bhavishyati Na Sanshayah Om ||

Posted By: Srishti Goel