Diwali 2020: Deepavali is celebrated on the auspicious full moon day of Karthik Maas (month). Read on to know about the interesting facts of Lakshmi Puja.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every year, on the new moon day of Kartik month, the festival of Deepawali is celebrated in the country with lots of energy and fun. This year, the festival of Diwali is on November 14, Saturday. Everyone has started preparing for the festival of lights. People have decorated their homes, have made beautiful Rangolis and sweets.

According to the spiritual vision of the festival, on the night of Diwali, Goddess Lakshmi Mata of wealth and prosperity and Lord Ganesha of Riddhi-Siddhi are worshiped. It is said that one who worships Lakshmi Mata and Lord Ganesha on this day gets good luck throughout the year and always receives progress and prosperity in the house.

On the special day of Diwali, you can make God and Goddess happy by offering fruits, modak, gold and milk so that Mother Lakshmi will always maintain happiness and prosperity in your home.

Interesting facts about Lakshmi Puja

When Lakshmi ji appeared during the Samudra Manthan, Kauri also came with her. Like the lotus flower, Kauri is also very fond of Lakshmi. On the day of Dhanteras, you should buy Kauries and worship them on the day of Diwali and keep them in your vault. It is believed that keeping money near the chest keeps it safe.

Batashe is found in the markets during Diwali because Batashe signifies the Moon. Therefore, devotees offer Batashe to please Goddess Lakshmi. Mata Lakshmi loves lotus, so on this day, devotees must offer her lotus. They can also offer mogra and other white flowers.

It is believed that Mother Lakshmi rains wealth on this night. She rides her vehicle (an owl) and removes poverty, poverty, anger, laziness and inertia from the world.

It is also believed that Goddess Lakshmi came into the universe from Kshira Sagar (Cosmic Sea of Milk) on Kartik Amavasya when the ocean was being churned by the gods and demons.

Posted By: Srishti Goel