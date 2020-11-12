Diwali 2020 Gifts Ideas: This year, Diwali is being celebrated on November 14 with zeal, zest and enthusiasm. So, to add spark to someone's Diwali, gift them some quirky things.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Diwali is a festival of lights that is celebrated with zeal and zest across the country to mark the victory of brightness over darkness and good over evil. The devotees are busy buying idols and decorating their homes to welcome Maa Lakshmi-- the goddess of luck. Markets are flooded with discounts, deals and festive offers to catch the eye of the customers. The festival of light is a time to spend quality time with friends and family and enjoy to the fullest. Diwali is also a day where you can surprise your loved ones by sharing gifts with them. Gifting someone on this special day increases their fortunes and also adds to our luck.

1. Chocolates and Chocolate combos

Get something sweet on this day. You can gift Cadbury celebrations, Ferrero rocher or dark chocolates such as Lindt, Bournville and Lindberg. In modern days, chocolate gift packs and Dry fruits have become the most traditional practice. Especially, it is the best gift to surprise the kids of the house.

2. Gold and Jewellery

If your budget is decent enough, Gold is the best gift that you can gift to women. If you wish to give precious or costly gifts, then you can gift or silver metals such as necklace, earrings or bracelet. However, if your budget is low then you get fancy jewellery from local stores. It is considered auspicious and adds to the giver and receiver's prosperity.

3. Dry fruits

Dry Fruits, on the other hand, can be gifted to anyone. You can give a packet of dry fruits such as pistachios, cashew, walnuts, almonds, etc. There is a special packet of dry fruits that are sold on the occasion of Diwali that you can gift your loved ones. These days, dry fruits are given as a replacement for sweets. Also, Diwali is the beginning of winter, so dry fruits keep you calm and healthy.

4. Home Decor

Diwali is a festival of lights and on this day people decorate their homes to the fullest. They bring several things to illuminate their houses and add different new things to the interior of their homes. So, to add one more charm to your loved one's homes, you can gift them some interesting home decor items. You can gift fancy hanging lights, chandelier, paintings, floating candles and so on.

5. Personalised Gifts

(Picture Credits- ipg)

On this day, you can surprise your loved one by gifting them some interesting and quirky personalised gifts like phone covers, cushion, wooden pallet, bedsheet, wall frame, pen, diary and so on. You can also get the personalised sweet boxes available in the market.

Posted By: Srishti Goel