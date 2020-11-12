New Delhi | Varun Sharma: Diwali is around the corner and keeping in mind how the entire year has passed by, you don't want to miss out on the opportunity of exchanging gifts with your loved one. This entire year has been very different for everyone and we have accepted the new normal of stepping out wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. People are working from home in comparison to office parties which till last year were considered to be an obvious thing on occasions like Diwali.

Though you won't be able to celebrate the way we used to, one thing that you can do is buy some gifts for your friends and family. For this, you won't even need to step out of your house as online shopping is the new in and we all have been exploring that option extensively. Keeping all this in mind we have compiled a list of gifts which you can consider as a buying option this Diwali.



Philips Air Purifier:

If you are living in the Delhi-NCR region, then this is a must-have for your home and your loved ones. Healthy breathing air helps you recover from inside and the results are visible on the outside. It removes 99.97 per cent particles with three filtration processes, outer filter for bigger particles, active charcoal for gas and fumes and the Hepa filter for 2.5mm particles.

The colour ring on the dashboard provides a clear view of air quality by 4-step colour, ranging from blue (good air quality) to red (bad air quality). This model (AC1217/20) comes with a CADR of 260 m³/h.

Price: Rs 12,995

GoPro HERO9 Black:



Elevate your adventure and travelling experience with the recently launched version of the GoPro series. It has a 23.6-megapixel sensor that delivers 5K video and 20-megapixel photos, next-generation HyperSmooth 3.0 video stabilisation with in-camera horizon levelling, TimeWarp 3.0 featuring Real Speed and Half Speed, a new 1.4” front-facing display, a 2.27” larger rear display, 30 per cent more battery life and a Max Lens Mod accessory that brings Max HyperSmooth video stabilisation and Max SuperView ultra-wide-angle photo and video to HERO9 Black.

The camera features 1080p Live Streaming and Webcam mode and it is power-packed with power tools such as HindSight, LiveBurst, Scheduled Capture and Duration Capture. The voice control supports 14 commands in 11 languages + 6 accents. There are 3 microphones with advanced wind-noise reduction, stereo + RAW audio, and larger speaker for improved audio playback. It is rugged and waterproof up to 33ft (10m).

Price: Rs 49,500

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE:

Brilliant camera, Faster Exynos 990 processor, 120 HZ display and a good battery backup of 4500mAh are among the few key highlights of this phone. At Rs 44,999, Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is a complete flagship phone which costs much lesser than the premium segment phones available in the market and if you are planning to buy or gift a phone in this price bracket then it should be part of your potential list.

Hero Bike - LECTRO ESSENTIA TX 27.5:

Even though Gyms and fitness centres are open now, there is still a lot of hesitation among people to move back to their regular gyms and due to this a lot of them have opted for cycling as an option for keeping themself fit.

Hero Lectro Essentia TX 27.5 is an electric bike made up of an alloy frame and has 4 different modes for cycling ie: Pedal, Cruise, Pedalec & Throttle. The benefit of an electric bike over a regular one is that when you are tired after a long cycling session you can just glide to your destination without pedalling and burning out your energy further. This bike gives 30 km of coverage per charge and maximum speed is 25 km/hr.

Price: Rs 21,000

Under Armour x Phantom 2:

These running shoes are for athletics who like to train their way and don't compromise on the performance. They are the latest evolution in the Phantom Series designed for athletes to help reach their goals. The shoe has a sock-like feel, supportive midfoot, are durable and the flexible outsole makes them the most comfortable update of the Phantom series.

The shoe provides good energy returns to the runners every time they hit the pavement and get the support they need without sacrificing their speed. Another feature of this shoe is that it can connect to UA MAPMYRUN to track running metrics.

Price: Rs 14,999

Garmin Venu Sq Series:

A budget-friendly smartwatch version from the company is packed with a lot of features which watches in a similar price bracket don't offer you. The big plus about it is the battery backup which is up to six days in a smartwatch mode and over 14 hours in the GPS mode. It comes with over 20 built-in indoor and outdoor activity monitoring feature like Yoga, running swimming, golf, cycling, HIIT etc.

It also boosts preloaded health monitoring features like Pulse ox2, respiration tracking, heart rate tracking, hydration tracking and more. For music lovers, it comes with on-device storage for phone-free listening.

Price: Venu Sq: Rs 21,090 & Venue Sq Music: Rs 26, 290

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom Bluetooth Speaker:

Don't go by the size of them these compact Bluetooth speakers are one powerhouse when it comes to sound output. They are waterproof and produce big, crisp sound along with elegant bass, thanks to its frequency of 80 to 20 kHz for that. On a single charge, it provides a 10-hour music playout. If you are planning to carry it out with you don't worry about the dust and splashes as these are fully waterproof. They have dual speaker systems and though it's a single unit it can be paired with another Wonderboom speaker to double the sound output.

Price: Rs 4,999

Nike Air Force 1

Not just the running shoes but when it comes to lifestyle shoes Nike offers a wide range of products to the users. Air Force 1 is one such shoe from the kitty of Nike. These shoes feature a carter foam midsole and upper built from 24 per cent PU recycled synthetic leather. The outsole is highlighted with the 15 per cent recycled Nike grind outsole.

These sneakers helped define a street style and were originally designed for performance hoops, Nike Air cushioning adds lightweight for all-day-long comfort.

Price: Rs 9,295

One Plus Ear Buds:

If wireless earphones are on your mind then Ear Buds by One Plus is quite a catch in the price bracket. They come with 30-hour music playback on a full charge. It boasts features like environmental noise cancellation, powerful Bass boost and supports low latency mode. It is equipped with a unique noise cancellation algorithm and three microphones to improve clarity.

They filter out the background noise for clear voice recordings and easy to hear calls. They have an IPX4 rating which means they are safe from splashes. They are lightweight and weigh just 4.7 gm.

Price: Rs 4,990

Godrej ViroShield 4.0:

This device can be very useful if you like to disinfect everything you are buying or getting as gifts. It can disinfect 99 per cent + covid-19 viruses in 2 to 6 minutes through UV-C rays (as claimed by the company). This product has been certified for UV-C irradiance by an ICMR empanelled lab. You can use this product for anything ranging from food, office items, personal belongings, baby products your daily use masks too.

It has a 30litre capacity and has a 100 per cent UV leak proof cabinet.

Price: Rs 9490





Samsung Tab A7

If you are confused about a Diwali gift for someone who is pursuing his/her studies then this can be a good option because for a price of Rs 18,000 the Galaxy Tab A7 is a device which will suit people who are looking out for an option for attending online classes, recording videos for online classes, video calls, video conferencing, music streaming, Netflixing, playing games etc. it comes with an 8 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front camera, it runs on Snapdragon 662 processor and is just 7mm thick.

