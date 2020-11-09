Diwali festival marks the victory of Lord Rama over evil as he defeated King Ravana, read full story here.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Diwali or Deepawali is known as the festival of lights. This festival is the most celebrated and biggest festival in India. As the festival is around the corner, people start cleaning their homes, they decorate it with all the lights and diyas, they buy new clothes. On this day, the temples, and public institutions also mark the celebration by hosting spectacular firework displays.

This festival marks the victory of Lord Rama over evil as he defeated King Ravana. One of the primary stories is that on the day Diwali, Lord Rama returned back to his homeland Ayodhya along with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman after spending 14 years of his life in exile.

His homeland Ayodhya and the villagers welcomed him with full celebration and they lit up diyas and other decorations. Reenactments of the Ramayana, the story of Lord Rama, are part of the celebrations in some areas.

This day also marks the story of Lord Krishna as he defeated demon Narakasura, who ruled Pragjyotishapura, which is considered to be near present-day Assam. To free the people of his kingdom, who lived in absolute fear, Krishna slew the demon and declared that the day is marked with festivities.

On this day, people distribute sweets, light oil lamps, and exchange savouries and desserts with neighbors and extended family.

People also worship Goddess Lakshmi on this day, here are the dates and shubh mahurat of Lakshmi Pujan:

Lakshmi Pujan 2020 date

Lakshmi Pujan 2020 will be performed on November 14 this year.

Lakshmi Pujan Shubh Muhurat 2020

Lakshmi Pujan must be performed between 5:28 PM to 7:24 PM.

Lakshmi Pujan Tithi 2020

Amavasya Tithi begins at 2:17 PM on November 14 and ends at 10:36 AM on November 15.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma