New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Diwali, also known as the festival of lights, is celebrated with full fervor and enthusiasm across the length and breadth of the country. The festival is one of the biggest celebrations in India, however, the current situation due to the coronavirus and the increasing pollution levels in various parts of the country, the festivities of Diwali have to compromised.

While people are gearing up to celebrate the festival of lights Diwali, several states and Union Territories have decided to impose a ban on firecrackers. On Monday, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) imposed a total ban on the sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in the NCR region from November 9 midnight to November 30 midnight.

On the other hand, states like Gujarat have limited timings for the bursting of crackers from 8 pm to 10 pm, while the UP government has also banned use of firecrackers in pollution hit parts of the state and have only allowed green crackers. Andhra Pradesh along with several other states have also banned the sale and use of firecrackers.

Here are some Dos and Don'ts to follow during this Diwali season:

1. If you are going to burst crackers, keep it away from sources of fire like matchbox, candles and diyas. Keep two buckets of water handy. In the case of burns, pour lots of water on the affected area.

2. Keep first aid box ready. If a major burn occurs, wrap the victim in a clean bedsheet and rush to a hospital.

3. Do not forget to wear a mask during this Diwali as the pandemic is still going on.

5. Keep the sanitiser away from flammable objects.

6. People with any kind of respiratory problems must stay indoors.

7. Only one person should light a firecracker at a time. Try to stay away from the crowded area.

This festival holds a long history as it is said that Lord Rama returned to his homeland Ayodhya after defeating King Ravana. He returned with wife Sita and brother Lakshman after spending 14 years of his life in exile.

The people of Ayodhya welcomed him with full celebration and they lit up diyas and other decorations. Reenactments of the Ramayana, the story of Lord Rama, are part of the celebrations in some area.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma