The festival of Diwali is the most special and celebrated festival in the Hindu culture. The festival of Diwali is marked to celebrate the victory of Lord Ram as he defeated the Lanka king Ravana. He returned to his homeland Ayodhya and it is believed that Ayodhya welcomed him with full celebration by lighting Diyas.

On this festival, devotees also worship Goddess Lakshmi and they perform Kubera Puja. Diwali 2020 will be held on November 14, and this five-day-long festival will begin with Govatsi Dwadeshi on November 12. This festival is closely followed by Dhanteras, which is considered to be the first day of Diwali in many parts of the country.

Several festivals are celebrated during Diwali, such as Choti Diwali, Bhai Dooj or Bhau Beej, Bengali Kali Puja, Tamil Deepavali, Govardhan Puja or Annakut Puja, Gujarati New Year, and so on. Here are the Puja timings, Shubh Mahurat and other details of the five days of Diwali week.

Dhanteras- Puja Timing and Shubh Mahurat

The festival of Dhanteras is celebrated on the first day of the Diwali festival. The word Dhan means wealth and teras means thirteenth. This year, the festival will be observed on November 13. The shubh mahurat will begin at 6:01 pm and will end at 8:33 pm.

Choti Diwali - Puja Timing and Shubh Mahurat

The Naraka Chaturdashi is also known as Choti Diwali. This day is celebrated a day before the festival of Diwali. This year, it will be observed on the same day that is November 14. The shubha mahurat of Abhyanga Snan (Diwali bathing ritual) will begin from 5:23 am to 6:43 am.

Diwali- Puja Timing and Shubh Mahurat

The celebration of Diwali will be observed on November 14 and 15 and the people all across the nation will celebrate this day on the following dates:

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: November 14 from 6 pm to 8 pm.

Pradosh Kaal: 5:55 pm to 8:25 pm

Vrishabh Kaal: 6:00 pm to 8:04 pm

Govardhan Pooja- Shubh Mahurat and Pooja Timings

This day is celebrated on the fourth day of Diwali and it will fall on November 15, this year. The story behind this day is that Lord Krishna defeated Lord Indra by lifting the Govardhan Mountain on his little finger. The shubh mahurat of Govardhan puja is from 3:45 pm to 6:00 pm.

Bhai Dooj- Pooja Timings and Shubh Mahurat

The festival of Bhai Dooj is celebrated on the fifth day of Diwali week so this year, it falls on November 16. On this day, sisters wish for the long and prosperous life of their brother. The shubh mahurat of this day begins from 1:31 pm to 3.45 pm.

