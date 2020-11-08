Diwali 2020 Date and Time: This festival is popularly known as "Deepavali" and is observed in the Hindu month of Kartik.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Diwali is one of the most popular festivals in India that is celebrated with a lot of zeal and enthusiasm. Also known as 'Deepavali', Diwali is celebrated symbolises the victory of "good over evil".

Celebrated in the Hindu month of Kartik, it is believed that Lord Ram, along with his wife Goddess Sita and brother Laxman, returned to the city of Ayodhya on this day after spending 14 years in exile. Thus, Diwali is celebrated across the country and lighting of diyas and decorating homes and offices is widely associated with this festival.

When will Diwali be celebrated this year?

This year, the auspicious festival of Diwali will be celebrated on November 14. The festivities, meanwhile, will begin from November 13 (Dhanteras) and continue till November 16 (Bhaiya Dooj). In between, people will also celebrate Govardhan Puja on November 15.

Lakshmi Puja timings for Diwali 2020:

The shubh muhurat for Lakshmi Puja on November 14 will begin at 5.28 pm and continue till 7.24 pm. The timings for pradosh Kaal are 5.28 pm to 8.07 pm. The Amavasya Tithi, meanwhile, will begin at 2.17 pm on November 14 and continue till 10.36 am on November 15.

History and significance of Diwali:

In India, Diwali is celebrated in the Hindu month of Kartik, 20 days after the festival of Dussehra. It is believed that Lord Ram, the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu, returned to Ayodhya with his spouse Goddess Sita and brother Laxman after killing demon king Ravan during his 14 years of exile.

Some Hindu legends also say that Lord Krishna, the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, killed Narakasura, the demon king of Pragjyotishapura, on this day.

Why is Diwali an important festival?

Diwali is the "festival of lights" and is observed to celebrate the victory of good over evil. On this auspicious festival, people try to spread the message of knowledge. People also tend to forgive grudges against each other and spread the message of unity. Thus we celebrate Diwali and worship Lord Rama, Goddess Sita, Lord Hanuman, Lord Vishnu and Goddess Laxmi on this day.

