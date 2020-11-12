Diwali 2020 Bollywood films: Diwali or Deepavali is the festival of lights that is celebrated across India with Zeal, Zest, enthusiasm and lots of joy.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Diwali is the festival of lights that is celebrated across the country and in many parts of the world with great joy, zeal and enthusiasm. The festivities begin with Dhanteras and ends with Bhai Dooj after a period of five days. This year the festival is being celebrated on November 14.

For all you movie lovers out there, Bollywood has a huge list of movies that you watch on the festival of Diwali. So, what are you waiting for, go ahead and set up your in a house movie theater and enjoy the cinematic ride. In order to make it easier for you to pick a movie to watch with the family this Diwali, here's a curated list of movies:

Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham

Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham is one of the most iconic films of Indian cinema which features Kajol, Kareena Kapoor, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan in the pivotal roles. The film also showcases the grand festive scenes.

Hum Sath Sath Hain

Hum Sath Sath Hain is the best choice for family entertainers as it has comedy, drama, entertainment and romance. It is a power-packed film that you can watch anytime with your family. It is a multi-starrer film that features Saif-Ali-Khan, Salman Khan, Karishma Kapoor and other popular actors.

Badhai Ho

If you are planning to watch a Bollywood film with your family and you believe in breaking the stereotypes then, Badhai Ho is a perfect choice. It features Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role. The film was released in 2018 and won many awards. The concept of the film and the star cast was highly appreciated by the audience.

Hum Aapke Hain Kaun

When it comes to family drama, Hum Aapke Hain Kaun is a must-watch. If you want to re-live those 90's days then you should plan a family movie night this Diwali. The film features Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit in the lead role. It has so many vibrant scenes and that will bloom your Diwali night.

Dil Dhadakne Do

Another family drama that breaks millions of stereotypes and re-energise you to understand the family value in true sense. The film features Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and other popular actors.

Posted By: Srishti Goel