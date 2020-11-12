Diwali 2020: Diwali, the festival of lights, is celebrated in October or November each year. This year, Deepavali will be celebrated on November 14.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The nation will celebrate the festival of lights-- Diwali on November 14. The festival marks the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile. People celebrate this by bursting crackers, worshipping Maa Lakshmi, Kuber, and Lord Ganesh. It symbolises the victory of good over evil, light over darkness and hope over despair. People decorate their homes with light and also prepare delicacies on this auspicious festival.

The festival of Diwali begins on Dhanteras and ends with Govardhan Puja. The Bollywood celebrities have contributed to the festival to help us enjoy it with full of fervour. It gets more special when family and friends dance together to Bollywood songs and enjoy the festival to the fullest. Read on to know about some interesting, entertaining and catchy Bollywood songs to play on Diwali.

London Thumakda

Kangana Ranaut's song London Thumakda from film Queen is a best choice to start your Diwali Party. Well, things song teaches us that we should enjoy no matter what. So, to give yourself an amazing party feel, play this track on Diwali night.

The Humma Song

To add some spark and energise the audience must play The Humma Song from the film Ok Janu. In the song, Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor looks fierce and sizzling.

Zingaat

Every part is incomplete with the Zingaat song. It is one of the most energetic songs, you can add both Hindi and Marathi version of this track. Because the music of this will not let anyone stop.

Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai

This song always makes everyone groove on these party beats. Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai is not less than an anthem for party enthusiasts. So, play this song on loop to keep your Diwali party lit.

Saturday Saturday

Diwali is falling on November 14 i.e, Saturday. So, how can you miss this song especially when your occasion is on Saturday? Well, every day is Saturday when it comes to parties. So, celebrate the Diwali night with full joy, enthusiasm and lots of music.

Posted By: Srishti Goel